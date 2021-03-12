It's hard to believe that it's been a full year that we've been dealing with COVID-19. But, now we're starting to see real signs of hope. More people have been vaccinated than are hospitalized, and America is slowly opening up.
A huge part of this re-awakening is that many of us can now visit and hug, our our family members, our friends, and our co-workers after months of isolation.
We would like to help showcase those safe reunions within the St. Louis Jewish community in the coming weeks and months as we present our "Show The Love" series, featuring your photos.
Here's how to share your "Feel the Love" moments with us: