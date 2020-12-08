Blueberry Ricotta Muffins
Ingredients
3/4 c. whole milk ricotta cheese, preferably at room temperature
2 large eggs, preferably at room temperature
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 stick (4 oz.) unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2/3 c. sugar, plus more for sprinkling
2 tsp. finely grated lemon zest (from 1 large or 2 small lemons)
1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. whole wheat pastry flour, or all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 to 1 1/3 c. frozen, unthawed blueberries (smaller wild blueberries work best)
Directions
Center a rack in the oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Butter or spray a 12-c. muffin pan or use paper muffin liners; set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together ricotta cheese, eggs and vanilla. Stir in the melted butter; set aside.
Place sugar and lemon zest together in a large bowl and, using your fingers, pinch together until the sugar feels a bit moist and fragrant.
Using a whisk, stir flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into the sugar mixture. Put the ricotta mixture on top of these dry ingredients and, using a rubber spatula, gently but quickly fold to blend. The batter will be thick and heavy, and specks of flour may be visible. Don’t overmix this batter! Finally, fold in the blueberries.
Divide the batter evenly in the prepared muffin pan and sprinkle the tops of the muffins lightly with granulated sugar. Bake for 17-21 minutes, or until the tops of the muffins are just golden and a toothpick inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean.
Transfer muffin pan to a cooling rack and let cool for 2 minutes in the pan. Loosen muffins around the sides with a knife and carefully lift out the muffins directly onto the cooling rack.
Makes 1 dozen muffins.