Shalom BA Family,
Each Shabbat, right before we return our Torah Scrolls to our Holy Ark, we recite a special Tfillah for our country. In this prayer, we entreat the Almighty to shower blessings upon “those who exercise just and rightful authority” and we fervently pray that the Holy One may continue to “safeguard the ideals and free institutions which are the pride and glory of our country.”
Without question, America has been a great source of blessing for the Jewish people. We have enjoyed greater freedoms here in the past century than in almost any other era of Jewish History. We remain confident that the United States of America will weather this current crisis and that the foundations of our democracy remain secure. However, we must not take our way of life for granted. Each of us, in our own way, must commit to taking responsibility for safeguarding what it is that we love. We must unequivocally condemn the anarchy and mayhem that we witnessed yesterday in our nation’s capital and actively promote an immediate resumption of the rule of law.
Below is a statement endorsed by all the main branches of the Conservative Movement. It accurately reflects our feelings and we hope it will move you – and all of us – to take action at this crucial moment in time.
As always, we are here to be of support to you and your families as we face this most challenging period in the history of our country.
With blessings for Shalom,
Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose
Cantor Sharon Nathanson
Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham
Rabbi Neal Rose
Statement on the Attack on the United States Capitol
Organizations of the Conservative Movement of Judaism are appalled by the violence that took place at the United States Capitol Wednesday afternoon. We call on all American political and religious leaders to condemn in unequivocal terms this attack on democracy and its institutions. We also demand that, having been certified by the respective states and in the courts, all political leaders, including President Trump, defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States, affirm the results of the recent elections, and speedily return to the peaceful transfer of power that has been the hallmark of American democracy for over 200 years.
We are grateful to law enforcement for ejecting the rioters and re-establishing control of the Capitol, and pray for their safety and the security of Congressional leaders.
As a minority within American society, the Jewish people appreciate the democratic principles enshrined in the US Constitution. Civil liberties, and those of other minorities and marginalized groups, are guaranteed only when all leaders affirm the rule of law. The sight of a noose and Nazi symbols at the Capitol was sickening. Since the riot in Charlottesville in 2017, we have been concerned about both the danger posed by white supremacist and other extreme groups, and the weak response to those groups by some US political leaders. It is time for all political leaders to unequivocally denounce such beliefs and behaviors. As we remember each Passover, our people’s historical experience reminds us that every generation must respond to the challenge of bigotry and rise to the defense of freedom.
The basis for democracy stems from the Torah’s belief that every person is created equally in God’s image and is therefore entitled to equal representation in government and equal protection under the law. Each week we pray during our Shabbat worship to “uproot from our hearts hatred and malice, jealousy and strife. Plant love and companionship, peace and friendship, among the many people and faiths who dwell in our nation.” This prayer is more than an expression of faith. It is a call to action, and we have much work to do to heal the deep wounds and divisions which afflict the United States and society.
May the new US leaders, who are coming to power this month at every level of government, rise to the responsibility the voters have entrusted to them to bring healing and exercise responsible governance.
The Rabbinical Assembly
The Cantors Assembly
The United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism-USCJ
The Jewish Theological Seminary
American Jewish University-Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies
North American Association of Synagogue Executives-NAASE
Jewish Educators Assembly
Women’s League for Conservative Judaism
The Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs
Mercaz USA