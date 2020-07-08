Thursday | July 9
“What’s Up with the Region?” current events discussion: The Mirowitz Center will present the next installment of the popular Jewish Community Relations Council current event series, “What’s Up with the Region?” offered free via Zoom at 4 p.m. as it looks at “The August Elections – What’s on the Ballot, Medicaid Expansion and How to Vote Safely.” This program will review the Aug. 4 ballot for St. Louis County, including an exploration of the Medicaid Expansion Ballot Issues (Amendment 2). Participants will also learn information on how and where to vote safely, including information on absentee and mail-in voting options. To register, call 314-733-9813 or email skemppainen@mirowitzcenter.org. Registrants will be sent information to join via Zoom video or by phone.
Monday | July 13
Millstone Institute virtual series kicks off with Rabbi Levi Landa: Jewish Federation of St. Louis’ Millstone Institute will kick off a three-part Summer ‘at Home’ Series of online events featuring three former Jewish professional leaders in St. Louis. The events, which take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on three consecutive Mondays (July 13, 20 and 27) are free and open to the community. On Monday, July 13, Rabbi Levi Landa of Chabad on the Avenue in Toronto, Canada, will be featured.The event will be moderated by Phil Frischer, president of United Hebrew Congregation. Register at https://bit.ly/JProStl-1. Landa served for 12 years as the Director of Programming for Chabad St. Louis.
STARTING | July 14
Jewish Mindfulness Center plans ‘Mi Shebeirach Moments’: During this continued time of uncertainty and loss it can be powerful to come together where song and prayer can express our deepest longings and hopes. Each Tuesday in July the Jewish Mindfulness Center (located at Shaare Emeth) will set aside time to share in prayers of healing, offer gratitude to health care and front-line workers and pray for peace for ourselves and all the world. Whether you are dedicating your prayers to particular loved ones, or simply wish to pray on behalf of the community, all are welcome at this brief service, held each Tuesday in July at 5 p.m. Contact Stacy at sjespersen@sestl.org for information on how to call or Zoom in.
Wednesday | July 15
Sharsheret Support Group: This monthly group provides support, connection and education to women in the St. Louis Jewish community who have been diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer and are anywhere along their treatment path – before, during, or post-treatment. Facilitated by a licensed clinical social worker, this group meets from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday via zoom until further notice. Newcomers are always welcome along with female family and friends. This program is free but pre-registration is requested to Debbi Braunstein at 314-442-3266 or dbraunstein@jccstl.org.
ONGOING EVENTS
Chabad of St. Charles plans ongoing programs
Chabad of St. Charles offers the following ongoing weekly programs to the St. Charles Jewish community:
- iLove Shabbat - St. Charles: Each week, the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County is distributing “Shabbat-to-Go” care packages. If you live or work in St. Charles County and would like to receive, send and/or donate a care package, email info@jewishstcharles.org.
- Jewish Bedtime Story - St. Charles: Join young Jewish families throughout St. Charles County for a weekly fun and educational Jewish bedtime story. To join, visit //Facebook.com/JewishStCharles on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
- Pre-Shabbat Virtual Huddle - St. Charles: Rabbi Chaim and Bassy Landa invite Jews throughout St. Charles County for a weekly moment of inspiration and togetherness, before the start of Shabbat. For Zoom login info and dedication opportunities, email info@jewishstcharles.org.
Bais Abraham Congregation
Daily Tehillim, Halakha and Mishnah Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. Visit https://zoom.us/join (use meeting ID: 297 962 649). Bais Abraham also offers a pre-Shabbos service at 6 p.m. (Meeting ID 216 983 559).
For the following Bais Abraham classes, visit https://zoom.us/join or call 312 626 6799 and enter the Meeting ID specified (the same ID works for the website or telephone):
• Judaism 101 with Rabbi Garth Silberstein, Sundays at 10 a.m. (contact the rabbi if you are not already a part of the class). Use Meeting ID: 425 047 182.
• Parshat HaShavua with Silberstein, Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.; Meeting ID: 256 194 221.
• Torah Study for Women with Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Email rpickerneiss@jcrcstl.org for more information.
Congregation B’nai Amoona
All daily minyanim, Shabbat services (6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. Saturdays) and all holiday services, livestreamed on www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming and on Facebook. Use the above link for the following classes as well. For more information, contact Liessa Alperin at 314-324-0936 or liessa@bnaiamoona.com
• A Thinking Person’s Judaism, facilitated by Rabbi Neal Rose, Sundays, 10:15-11:30 a.m.
• Comparative Religions: An Exploration of Faiths with Rabbi Neal Rose, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Yiddish Class with Rabbi Neal Rose, Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m.
Central Reform Congregation
Friday night (6 p.m.) and Shabbat morning (10:30 a.m.) services. Online at www.centralreform.org/livestream.
Jewish Mindfulness Center
The Jewish Mindfulness Center at Shaare Emeth offers virtual meditation sits. Whether you are brand new to meditation or have a daily practice, joining with others in meditation can bring a centering and calmness to a time filled with challenge and uncertainty. All are welcome to join with Rabbi Andrea Goldstein for our twice-weekly Mindfulness Meditation Sits, on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Contact Stacy at sjespersen@sestl.org for information on how to call or Zoom in.
Neve Shalom
Congregation Neve Shalom is welcoming the community to virtual Friday night services and weekly Torah study via Zoom. For more information, visit https://congregationneveshalom.bandzoogle.com/home.
Nusach Hari B’nai Zion
Rabbi Ze’ev Smason will lead several classes available by streaming online or by phone by calling 314-325-8791.
• Sunday-Thursday at 8 a.m. (Sundays at 9 a.m.) “Tehillim Tips: Insights into Our Prayers”: https://zoom.us/j/99013706617.
• Sunday-Wednesday at 7 p.m.: “Family Time Meeting” with words of inspiration, perhaps a story, and then together we will recite Tehillim and sing. Visit https://zoom.us/j/295822730.
• Monday-Friday from 2:30-3 p.m.: “King David: His Life, Times and Spirit” using sources in the Book of Samuel and Psalms. Visit https://zoom.us/j/136785930.
• Mondays at 7:30 p.m. — “To the Source.” A weekly class covering contemporary Torah topics using classic and modern English and Hebrew texts (https://zoom.us/j/295822730).
• Tuesdays 12:30-1 p.m. -- “Lunch for Kids with Rabbi Smason.” Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87618807354.
• Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. — “Pirkei Avos / Ethics of the Fathers.” Visit https://zoom.us/j/214068419.
•Thursdays at 7-7:45 p.m. — “Starting Points”: Rabbi Smason’s popular interactive discussion of relevant, contemporary topics. Visit https://zoom.us/j/295822730. Titles and dates: June 18 — ”Haters and Critics: How to Deal with People Who Judge You?”; July 2 — To Tell the Truth: Is Honesty Always the Best Policy?”
• Fridays at 8 a.m. — “The Haftorah of the Week”: Visit https://zoom.us/j/99013706617.
• Fridays at 12:15 p.m. — Discussion of the weekly Torah portion: Visit https://zoom.us/j/382191516.
Congregation Shaare Emeth
Streaming Friday night services each week at 6 p.m. Visit www.sestl.org/events/livestream-services-here.
Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community
Shabbat services Saturday morning at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/shirhadashstl.
Temple Emanuel
Livestreaming Friday night services on the first, second and third Fridays at 7 p.m.; on the fourth Friday at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://www.testl.org/stream.
Congregation Temple Israel
Friday night Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ti-stl.org/landing/watch-services.
Traditional Congregation
Traditional Congregation welcomes the community to several virtual class offerings. To receive a registration link for any of the classes, contact Marian at tradcong@sbcglobal.net or 314-576-5230. The classes include Jewish History with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m.; the weekly Torah reading with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m.; Mitzvah 613 with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.
United Hebrew
Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Shabbat morning at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.unitedhebrew.org/praying/livestream.