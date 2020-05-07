Listing below provided by the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association, with additional information from congregations directly and the Center for Jewish Learning.
Congregations
Bais Abraham (Orthodox):
Daily Tehillim, Halakha and Mishnah Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. Visit https://zoom.us/join (use meeting ID: 297 962 649). Bais Abraham also offers a pre-Shabbos service at 6 p.m. (Meeting ID 216 983 559).
For the following Bais Abraham classes, visit https://zoom.us/join or call 312 626 6799 and enter the Meeting ID specified (the same ID works for the website or telephone):
• Judaism 101 with Rabbi Garth Silberstein, Sundays at 10 a.m. (contact the rabbi if you are not already a part of the class). Use Meeting ID: 425 047 182.
• Parshat HaShavua with Silberstein, Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.; Meeting ID: 256 194 221.
• Torah Study for Women with Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Email rpickerneiss@jcrcstl.org for more information.
B’nai Amoona (Conservative):
All daily minyanim, Shabbat services (6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. Saturdays) and all holiday services, livestreamed on www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming and on Facebook.
For the following B’nai Amoona classes, visit www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming. For additional courses that require pre-registration or any questions, please contact Liessa Alperin at 314-324-0936 or liessa@bnaiamoona.com
• A Thinking Person’s Judaism, facilitated by Rabbi Neal Rose, Sundays, 10:15-11:30 a.m.
• Comparative Religions: An Exploration of Faiths with Rabbi Neal Rose, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Yiddish Class with Rabbi Neal Rose, Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m.
Central Reform Congregation (Reform):
Friday night (6 p.m.) and Shabbat morning (10:30 a.m.) services. Online at www.centralreform.org/livestream.
Kol Rinah (Conservative):
Minyan on Zoom: 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Morning minyans at https://zoom.us/join (use Meeting ID: 128 542 850). Evening minyans available at https://zoom.us/join (use Meeting ID: 575 044 295).
NEW: Kol Rinah is also offering a series of “Zoom and Learn” sessions on Sundays in May, starting May 10. For Zoom links, email communitylearning@kolrinah.org or call 314-727-1747. The sessions planned are:
• May 10, 11:30 a.m.: Professor Julia Lieberman discusses “To Die As a Jew: Life and Death in 17th Century Jerusalem”
• May 17, 11:30 a.m.: Rabbi Pamela Barmash discusses “One Pathway in Jewish Spirituality: How a Group of Jews Reshaped Jewish Life (But You’ve Never Heard of Them)”
• May 24, 11:30 a.m.: Rabbi Micah Buck-Yael leads a Pre-Shavuot discussion on “What Does it Mean to Receive Torah?”
• May 31, 4 p.m.: Professor Marvin Marcus discusses “The Golden Age of Hazzanut (cantorial performance).”
For more information, contact Wendy at communitylearning@kolrinahstl.org
Neve Shalom (Jewish Renewal):
Congregation Neve Shalom is welcoming the community to virtual Friday night services and weekly Torah study via Zoom. For more information, visit https://congregationneveshalom.bandzoogle.com/home.
Nusach Hari B’nai Zion (Orthodox):
Rabbi Ze’ev Smason will lead several classes available by streaming online or by phone by calling 314-325-8791.
• Sunday-Friday at 8 a.m. (Sundays at 9 a.m.) “Tehillim Tips: Insights into Our Prayers.” Discussion of the Book of Psalms in a 30-minute class: https://zoom.us/j/99013706617.
• Sunday-Thursday at 7 p.m.: “Family Time Meeting” with words of inspiration, perhaps a story, and then together we will recite Tehillim and sing. Each session lasts 15 minutes. Visit https://zoom.us/j/295822730.
• Monday-Friday from 2:30-3 p.m.: “The Book of Ruth.” An in-depth study of the Book of Ruth in preparation for Shavuous. Visit https://zoom.us/j/136785930.
• Mondays at 7:30 p.m. — “To the Source.” A weekly class covering contemporary Torah topics using classic and modern English and Hebrew texts (https://zoom.us/j/295822730).
• Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. — “Pirkei Avos / Ethics of the Fathers.” Rabbi Smason’s long-running class offers contemporary, relevant insights based upon the timeless wisdom of the Torah. To join the class, visit https://zoom.us/j/214068419.
• Fridays at 12:15 p.m. — Discussion of the weekly Torah portion: Rabbi Smason will be offering a 45 minute discussion on insights into the weekly Torah portion. Visit https://zoom.us/j/382191516.
Shaare Emeth (Reform):
Streaming Friday night services each week at 6 p.m. (visit www.sestl.org/events/livestream-services-here)
In addition, the Jewish Mindfulness Center at Shaare Emeth offers virtual meditation sits. Whether you are brand new to meditation or have a daily practice, joining with others in meditation can bring a centering and calmness to a time filled with challenge and uncertainty. All are welcome to join with Rabbi Andrea Goldstein for our twice-weekly Mindfulness Meditation Sits:
• Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
• Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Contact Stacy at sjespersen@sestl.org for information on how to call or Zoom in.
Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community:
Shabbat services Saturday morning at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/shirhadashstl.
Temple Emanuel (Reform):
Livestreaming Friday night services on the first, second and third Fridays at 7 p.m.; on the fourth Friday at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://www.testl.org/stream.
Temple Israel (Reform):
Friday night Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ti-stl.org/landing/watch-services.
Traditional Congregation:
Traditional Congregation welcomes the community to several virtual class offerings. To receive a registration link for any of the classes, contact Marian at tradcong@sbcglobal.net or 314-576-5230. The classes are:
• Jewish History with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m.
• Parashat Ha-Shavu’a: The weekly Torah reading with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. Gordon will look at the weekly Parashah from both the traditional rabbinic and often midrashic points of view as well as from the point of view of modern historians. Recommended: The new JPS translation, but participants can use any translation.
• Mitzvah 613 with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. More than a “good deed,” as it is popularly known, mitzvah in a deeper and truer sense means, literally, command. Gordon will provide the teachings from Sefer ha-Chinuch (likely 13th century; Barcelona; anonymous). This work numbers the mitzvot as they appear in the Torah, adding rabbinic teachings and the author’s own insights. Recommended: Have a translation of the Torah with you.
United Hebrew (Reform):
Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Shabbat morning at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.unitedhebrew.org/praying/livestream.
Other Jewish organizations
Jewish Federation of St. Louis:
• PJ Library is providing resources for quarantined families at https://pjlibrary.org/familyactivities and will be doing some programing online.
Jewish Community Center:
The J is offering a slew of virtual activities, including online workout and group exercise classes, family meal service, Shabbat messages, Jewish films, author interviews, a virtual family Passover seder and much more. Check it out at jccstl.com/community/your-virtual-j
• 613 Catering, the J’s kosher catering business, is preparing Vaad-certified kosher family meals three times a week, available for purchase (meals will be available for pickup at the J. Community members may also gift kosher meals for local families in need. Each meal feeds four, and costs $60. All orders, requests and logistics will be handled by Robin Rickerman, 613 Catering Manager (314-442-3275)
• Nishmah: The St. Louis Jewish Women’s Project (www.Nishmah.org) presents “Jewish Women Get Stuff Done,” a Facebook Live series about Jewish women in history “who got stuff done,” with Nishmah Director Larisa Klebe. Videos will be recorded live Monday- Friday in Nishmah’s Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/419957568886186) and will also be shared for later viewing.
St. Louis Kollel:
The St. Louis Kollel is sending out a daily 15-minute inspirational video message from a different Kollel rabbi each night. Email yberkowitz@stlkollel.com for the link.
Senior Kollel Class (for men) with Rabbi Gidon Nitsun, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon. Call-in number: 425 436 6314; access code: 528842#
Advanced Gemara Learning (for men) with Rabbi Gidon Nitsun, Monday through Thursday, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Call-in number: 425 436 6314; access code: 528842#
The Wednesday night class (7:45-8:30 p.m.) with Rabbi Shlomo Eisenberg will be open to all via Zoom. Email seisenberg@stlkollel.com for more info.
The Kollel’s 30-minute Partners in Prayer class with Rabbi Yonason Goldson takes place on Tuesday nights at 7:30. Email mglazer@stlkollel.com for a link.
Additional online programs for men and women are in the works.