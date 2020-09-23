St. Louis Jewish community events calendar

Wednesday | Sept. 30

Explore history of African American cantors: From 2 to 3:30 p.m., join Henry Sapoznik, an award-winning producer, musicologist, performer and writer in the fields of traditional and popular Yiddish and American music and culture, as he discusses the lost world of the African-American Cantor: 1920-1953. The history of Black-Jewish cultural interaction includes African-Americans (Jewish and non-Jewish) who performed Yiddish and cantorial music in the Jewish community, in theater and on radio between the world wars. Sapoznik is a five-time Grammy-nominated producer/performer and won a Peabody Award for co-producing the 10-part NPR series “The Yiddish Radio Project.” Free, but registration required by visiting https://bit.ly/Mirowitz-form, calling 314-733-9813 or emailing skemppainen@mirowitzcenter.org.

STARTING | Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday morning bible study: Congregation Temple Israel’s Rabbi Emeritus Mark L. Shook will lead a Saturday morning bible study via Zoom from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The program continues through May 1, 2021. The class will explore issues of race in bible. Students are asked to have a copy of the bible handy during class meetings. Interested in joining the conversation? Email Shook at mshook@ti-stl.org.

Monday | Oct. 5

What’s Up with the region: November elections: Learn with the Jewish Community Relations Council and Mirowitz Center during the “What’s Up with the Region” program for October focusing on the November elections. The program starts at noon, but feel free to join at 11:30 a.m. for schmooze time. Register at http://bit.ly/Region-Oct2020.

Tuesday | Oct. 6

Rabbi James M. Bennett Rabbi James M. Bennett is senior rabbi of Congregation Shaare Emeth. He is a past president of the St. Louis Rabbinical Association, which coo…

J Street St. Louis event will honor Rabbi James Bennett: J Street St. Louis will hold its inaugural annual benefit on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The event, held virtually via Zoom, will honor Rabbi James Bennett, senior rabbi of Congregation Shaare Emeth, with the Rodef Shalom Award for his lifelong dedication to J Street's mission. Featured speakers will be former US Senator Claire McCaskill and J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami. The event begins at 7 p.m. with a ticketed VIP reception at 6:30 p.m. Click here to RSVP.

STARTING | Oct. 6

Weekly meditation on Tuesdays and Thursdays: Join Rabbi Andrea Goldstein for the Jewish Mindfulness Center of St. Louis’ ongoing meditation sits, held every Tuesday and Thursday. Incorporating lessons from the weekly Torah portion, as well as stories, rituals and symbols of the season, Goldstein leads participants in practices that open our hearts and minds to the possibility of continual growth and change. No meditation experience necessary. The Tuesday sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to noon (Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27). The Thursday sessions are 5 to 5:30 p.m. (Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29). Email Stacy Jespersen at sjespersen@sestl.org to sign up.

Intro to Judaism course begins: Congregation Temple Israel is hosting the Union for Reform Judaism’s “Intro to Judaism” course, starting in October. The course will be online and led by local Reform rabbis. It will be hosted online on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. from October through January. The class Zoom link will be sent to registrants prior to the first class on Oct. 6. There is no cost for the course, but students will be asked to purchase the book “Honoring Tradition, Embracing Modernity: A Reader for the Union for Reform Judaism’s Introduction to Judaism Course.” Find more information and register at: www.ti-stl.org/Intro

Wednesday | Oct. 7

A special offering for Sukkot: From 9 to 10 a.m., join the Jewish Mindfulness Center of St. Louis for a special Sukkot program. Sukkot is known as Z’man Simchateinu, the Season of our Joy. Joy is often thought of as a feeling that comes to us when we are blessed with good fortune or happy occasions. But according to Jewish tradition and mindfulness teachings, joy is actually a practice. Join Rabbi Andrea Goldstein as we connect the rituals of Sukkot to joyful practices that we can incorporate into our lives each day. Email Stacy Jespersen at sjespersen@sestl.org to sign up.

David Harris David Harris has led AJC since 1990. His commentary was originally published by the Huffington Post and Times of Israel.

AJC event to honor David Harris: American Jewish Committee (AJC) will be honoring its longtime CEO, David Harris, at a virtual event on Oct. 7. Harris has spent 30 years as head of the national Jewish group, which has a chapter in St. Louis. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/AJCevent or call or email Alana Umansky at 314-303-0861 or umanskya@ajc.org.

Thursday | Oct. 8

Discussion: “What’s the best way to start getting happier?”

Everyone wants to be happy, but sometimes the path to happiness is unclear. Nusach Hari B’nai Zion Rabbi Ze’ev Smason addresses this subject with his Zoom discussion “What’s the Best Way to Start Getting Happier?” at 7 p.m. This Zoom presentation is part of his popular weekly series “Starting Points: Wisdom for Daily Living,” a 45-minute interactive discussion of relevant, contemporary topics. NHBZ membership is not necessary to attend. Join by video at https://zoom.us/j/295822730.

Professional Society to explore business of medical marijuana

Jewish Federation of St. Louis’ Professional Society and Young Professionals Division are excited to present “Medical Marijuana in Missouri: A Primer on a Budding Industry,” a program that will explore this now-legal business in Missouri.

The Zoom discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Mitch Meyers, CEO of BeLeaf Co., will present an overview of the industry, and Robert Koritz, a touring musician with the band Dark Star Orchestra, will moderate a panel discussion with three experts in different aspects of the medical marijuana business in Missouri.

The panelists will be Barry Singer, a neurologist specializing in multiple sclerosis; David Palatnik, entrepreneur and co-owner of CBD Kratom; and Jim Regna, CEO of Triad Bank.

Marc Hirschman, Adam Rosenberg, and Matt Litwack are co-chairs for the event. Find out more and register at JFedSTL.org/events/MedicalMarijuana.

Sunday | Oct. 11

Mi Shebeirach Moments: The Jewish Mindfulness Center of St. Louis will offer Mi Shebeirach Moments: A Service of Healing and Hope at 4:30 p.m. During this continuing time of uncertainty, physical distancing and loss, it can be powerful to gather (virtually) where song and prayer can express our deepest longings and hopes. Join Rabbi Andrea Goldstein and Lucy Greenbaum for a service that includes prayers for health and well-being, offerings of gratitude to health care and front-line workers and songs of peace for ourselves and all the world. Whether you are dedicating your prayers to a particular loved one, or simply wish to pray on behalf of the community, all are welcome at this brief and beautiful service. Email Stacy Jespersen at sjespersen@sestl.org to sign up.

Claire McCaskill Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill

Tuesday | Oct. 13

NCJWSTL to honor former Sen. Claire McCaskill: National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis will recognize Sen. Claire McCaskill with the organization’s top honor, the Hannah G. Solomon Founder’s Award, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at NCJWSTL’s virtual Celebrating Women Event.

First given in 1983, the award’s namesake started NCJW nationally more than 125 years ago. Recipients have included a wide variety of people: government officials, NCJW members and non-members, educators and community leaders, both men and women. Recipients have included former Gov. Christopher Bond, former Lt. Gov. Harriett Woods, Judge Susan Block, the honorable Frankie Freeman, Vivian Zwick, Maxine Clark, Rev. Traci Blackmon and Rabbi Andrea Goldstein.

Originally scheduled in April, this reimagined virtual event will include guest speakers, entertainment and feature an engaging conversation with McCaskill. For registration information, visit www.ncjwstl.org.

Thursday | Oct. 15

Advocacy in action lunch & learn: From noon to 1 p.m., National Council of Jewish Women- St. Louis will welcome Benjamin Singer as the speaker for a virtual lunch and learn. Singer is executive director of Show Me Integrity, a political action group aimed at promoting ethical, effective government. Singer will discuss Amendment 3, the Missouri legislature’s attempt to overturn the Clean Missouri Amendment, which Missouri voters passed in 2018. To RSVP and receive login credentials, email JBernstein@ncjwstl.org.

Sunday | Oct. 18

Jewish War Veterans meeting: Jewish War Veterans Post 644 meetings will take place via Zoom for the foreseeable future at 10 a.m. the third Sunday each month. For more information contact Post 644 Commander Edwin R. Cohen at 636-536-3818.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Golf tournament to raise funds for Esther Miller Bais Yaakov:

Esther Mill Bais Yaakov, a local Jewish girls high school, will be hold its 19th annual John T. Glore Memorial Excellence in Education Golf Tournament on Oct. 21 at the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course in Forest Park. Glore was a general studies principal at Bais Yaakov.

The format for the outing is a four-person scramble. Teams of male or female golfers, as well as mixed gender teams, are welcome. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome. Individuals are also welcome and will be formed into foursomes.

The event will follow current county and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Registration and lunch begin at noon followed by a shotgun start at 12:30. At 6 p.m., there will be a barbecue dinner and prize distribution.

The cost is $150 for individual golfers or $50 for the barbecue dinner only (those who register by Oct. 1 receive an early bird price of $125 or $40, respectively), with a variety of additional sponsorship levels available. The proceeds from this event go directly to a scholarship fund.

Register or sponsor online at Excellenceineducationstl.com. For more information, call 314-863-9230 or email golf@embystl.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

NCJWSTL Resale Shop’s 56th Annual Couturier Event offers 50+ days of shopping: Due to social distancing and CDC guidelines, The Resale Shop is offering multiple ways to shop its popular Couturier Event and support NCJWSTL’s mission. This year Couturier’s in-store shopping event opens to the public on Aug. 13 and ends on Oct. 17. This provides shoppers 50+ days to shop designer items at a fraction of their usual cost. The Resale Shop will offer gently used items from brands shoppers love, adding designer clothing, shoes and accessories to the newly created Couturier Everyday Section. The Couturier Event wraps up Oct. 22-27 with a premier online shopping event. The virtual event will allow members of the community to shop from home for “buy now” items or to bid on other items, with contactless pick up for purchases. The annual Couturier Event is the largest fundraiser for The Resale Shop. All of The Resale Shop’s proceeds help support the programs and projects of NCJWSTL. This year’s Couturier sponsor is Neiman Marcus.

‘Lawyers without Rights’ exhibit: The acclaimed international exhibit, Lawyers without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich, here in St. Louis for the first time, has reopened to the public.The exhibit is now accessible, by appointment only. In addition, the run of the exhibit has been extended until May 2021. To make a reservation to see the exhibit, email gwechsler@llastl.org or call 314-499-1046 or 314-622-4470. Reservations may be made for small groups, up to four people at one time, for time slots on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those viewing the exhibit will be required to wear masks and follow health and safety protocols during the pandemic. For more information on the event, see https://llastl.org/CLE-08-20. And for information about the exhibit, visit https://llastl.org/events-exhibits.

Chabad of St. Charles plans ongoing programs

Chabad of St. Charles offers the following ongoing weekly programs to the St. Charles Jewish community:

iLove Shabbat - St. Charles: Each week, the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County is distributing “Shabbat-to-Go” care packages. If you live or work in St. Charles County and would like to receive, send and/or donate a care package, email info@jewishstcharles.org.

Each week, the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County is distributing “Shabbat-to-Go” care packages. If you live or work in St. Charles County and would like to receive, send and/or donate a care package, email info@jewishstcharles.org. Jewish Bedtime Story - St. Charles: Join young Jewish families throughout St. Charles County for a weekly fun and educational Jewish bedtime story. To join, visit //Facebook.com/JewishStCharles on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Join young Jewish families throughout St. Charles County for a weekly fun and educational Jewish bedtime story. To join, visit //Facebook.com/JewishStCharles on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Pre-Shabbat Virtual Huddle - St. Charles: Rabbi Chaim and Bassy Landa invite Jews throughout St. Charles County for a weekly moment of inspiration and togetherness, before the start of Shabbat. For Zoom login info and dedication opportunities, email info@jewishstcharles.org.

Bais Abraham Congregation

Daily Tehillim, Halakha and Mishnah Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. Visit https://zoom.us/join (use meeting ID: 297 962 649). Bais Abraham also offers a pre-Shabbos service at 6 p.m. (Meeting ID 216 983 559).

For the following Bais Abraham classes, visit https://zoom.us/join or call 312 626 6799 and enter the Meeting ID specified (the same ID works for the website or telephone):

• Judaism 101 with Rabbi Garth Silberstein, Sundays at 10 a.m. (contact the rabbi if you are not already a part of the class). Use Meeting ID: 425 047 182.

• Parshat HaShavua with Silberstein, Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.; Meeting ID: 256 194 221.

• Torah Study for Women with Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Email rpickerneiss@jcrcstl.org for more information.

Congregation B’nai Amoona

All daily minyanim, Shabbat services (6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. Saturdays) and all holiday services, livestreamed on www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming and on Facebook. Use the above link for the following classes as well. For more information, contact Liessa Alperin at 314-324-0936 or liessa@bnaiamoona.com

• A Thinking Person’s Judaism, facilitated by Rabbi Neal Rose, Sundays, 10:15-11:30 a.m.

• Comparative Religions: An Exploration of Faiths with Rabbi Neal Rose, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

• Yiddish Class with Rabbi Neal Rose, Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m.

For a complete list of B’nai Amoona classes, visit www.bnaiamoona.com/adultedu.html.

Central Reform Congregation

Friday night (6 p.m.) and Shabbat morning (10:30 a.m.) services. Online at www.centralreform.org/livestream.

Neve Shalom

Congregation Neve Shalom is welcoming the community to virtual Friday night services and weekly Torah study via Zoom. For more information, visit https://neveshalomstl.com.

Nusach Hari B’nai Zion

Rabbi Ze’ev Smason will lead several classes available by streaming online or by phone by calling 314-325-8791.

Sunday-Thursday at 8 a.m. (Sundays at 9 a.m.) “Tehillim Tips: Insights into Our Prayers”: https://zoom.us/j/99013706617.

Sunday-Wednesday at 7 p.m.: “Family Time Meeting,” a 15-minute session with words of inspiration, perhaps a story, and then reciting Tehillim and singing together. Visit https://zoom.us/j/295822730.

Monday-Friday from 2:30-3 p.m.: “King David: His Life, Times and Spirit” (https://zoom.us/j/136785930).

Mondays at 7:30 p.m. — “To the Source.” A weekly class covering contemporary Torah topics (https://zoom.us/j/295822730).

Tuesdays 12:30-1 p.m. -- “Lunch for Kids with Rabbi Smason.” Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87618807354.

Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. — “Pirkei Avos / Ethics of the Fathers.” Visit https://zoom.us/j/214068419.

Thursdays at 7-7:45 p.m. — “Starting Points”: Rabbi Smason’s interactive discussion of contemporary topics. Visit https://zoom.us/j/295822730.

Fridays at 8 a.m. — “The Haftorah of the Week”: Visit https://zoom.us/j/99013706617.

Congregation Shaare Emeth

Streaming Friday night services each week at 6 p.m. Visit www.sestl.org/events/livestream-services-here.

Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community

Shabbat services Saturday morning at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/shirhadashstl.

Temple Emanuel

Livestreaming Friday night services on the first, second and third Fridays at 7 p.m.; on the fourth Friday at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://www.testl.org/stream.

Congregation Temple Israel

Friday night Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ti-stl.org/landing/watch-services.

Traditional Congregation

Traditional Congregation welcomes the community to several virtual class offerings. To receive a registration link for any of the classes, contact Marian at tradcong@sbcglobal.net or 314-576-5230. The classes include Jewish History with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m.; the weekly Torah reading with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m.; Mitzvah 613 with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.