Upcoming events in the St. Louis Jewish community

Note: Addresses of locations in the calendar are compiled at the bottom of the page.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
J Associates presents ‘Lip Sync Live’ fundraiser: J Associates will hold the fifth annual Lip Sync Live Saturday, March 7 at The Pageant.
The event features popular music interpreted and lip-synced by local community leaders. Local celebrity coaches work with the performers on their choreography to create a night of fun and fundraising for the Jewish Community Center. St. Louis theater favorite Ben Nordstrom will emcee the evening, while also serving as director, producer and coach.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner catered by Tavolo V. Performances begin at 7:45.
Proceeds from the event are allocated to various departments of the J and used for many of its programs. Tickets are on sale at jccstl.com/lipsynclive. Tickets are $140 per person. Tickets include dinner, the show and valet parking.
Jewish Film Society to screen ‘Left Luggage’: The Jewish Film Society will screen the 1998 film “Left Luggage” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Mirowitz Center at Covenant Place. Against a background of Holocaust memories, a liberal Jewish girl becomes a nanny to a young Jewish boy with a disability and grows fond of him. The film stars Isabella Rossellini and Jeroen Krabbe.
A light supper will be provided by HJ’s Café at the Mirowitz Center. The cost is $10 and includes soup, sandwich and beverage. A minimum of 20 paid reservations are needed for the dinner to go forward. Paid reservations must be made by Wednesday, March 4 by noon.
Call 314-442-3175. Films are free to members of the Jewish Film Society and $10 to the general public. For more information, call 314-442-3169.
Shaare Emeth Purim shpiel: “Panic On Planet Purim”: Director Patrick Siler along with Cantor Seth Warner and friends are back at Congregation Shaare Emeth with another great shpiel for the whole congregation to enjoy. At 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, enjoy the original production, “Panic On Planet Purim” Over 400 people attend each year, so don’t miss out on the fun.
Please bring a box or can of non-perishable food for the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry to fulfill the mitzvah of matanot l’evyonim (gifts for the needy). RSVP appreciated online at www.sestl.org/purim2020.
Annual U. City Purim Reenactment Parade: All residents of the “kingdom” are invited to hail Mordechai the Jew as he rides through the streets on the king’s steed, led by Haman the Aggagite. The annual grand procession beginning at 2 p.m. on Purim day (Tuesday, March 10) at the corners of Cornell and Gay avenues in University City, ending at Saxony Court. The parade is cosponsored by Jewish Federation of St. Louis.
Friday | March 6
Shabbat dinner with Aish: Enjoy a learner’s service at 6 p.m., then dinner at 6:45 with singing, discussions and l’chaims at U City Shul. Hosted by Rabbi Yosef and Mimi David and Rabbi Shmuel and Chana Greenwald. The cost is $20 per adult and $12 per child (ages 5-11). Kids under 5 are free. RSVP to 314-862-2474 or cwolff@aish.com
Mirowitz Center movies: From 1 to 3 p.m. the Mirowitz Center at Covenant Place will screen the 1988 film “Big,” about a boy who wishes that he was older and wakes the next morning to find himself mysteriously in the body of an adult. The PG-rated film stars Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins and Robert Loggia. Free; popcorn is complimentary, and additional movie refreshments are $1.
Mirowitz Center discussion on ‘Brain Health’: The Mirowitz Center at Covenant Place will host a discussion from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on “Brain Health in 2020: When Is It Time To Worry About My Memory?” Dr. David Carr, the Washington University Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Neurology, and Jill Cigliana, program director for Memory Care Home Solutions, will cover the reasons and current treatments for memory loss, the caregiver journey and community resources. There will be time for a Q&A after the presentation. To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/Mirowitz.
Starting | March 6
Israel artist exhibit at SLU: An exhibit by Israeli sculptor Leon Bronstein, “Between the Fantastic and the Real,” is scheduled for the Aronson Gallery at St. Louis University Museum of Art. An opening reception with the artist will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second floor of the Pius XII Memorial Library. The exhibit includes work from Bronstein’s 40-year career as a sculptor. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, runs through May 31.
Saturday | March 7
NHBZ discussion: “Is Happiness a Choice?”: Abraham Lincoln once said, “Most people are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” Is happiness a choice? Join the discussion when Nusach Hari B’nai Zion Rabbi Ze’ev Smason examines this question at 10:15 a.m. This talk is part of the series “Starting Points: Wisdom for Daily Living,” and is free and open to the community. For more information, call 314-991-2100, ext. 2.
STARTING | March 7
Jewish Mindfulness Center yoga course at Shaare Emeth: The Jewish Mindfulness Center at Congregation Shaare Emeth will offer a Shabbat morning yoga class from 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28. Danna Wolf Albright will lead “Shabbat Align and Flow,” a class designed to awaken the senses through an embodied sense of spirituality. Students will learn how to combine proper alignment as they flow through poses with the breath. The cost is $60 for all four classes; register at Mindfulness.sestl.org/yoga.
Sunday | March 8
Pre-Purim hamantaschen baking event at Aish: From 1 to 3 p.m., roll, fill, pinch and bake as we learn all about the upcoming holiday of Purim. The event costs $5 per person and takes place at Aish Firehouse. RSVP by calling 314-862-2474 or emailing cwolff@aish.com
Congregation Shaare Emeth groovy 70’s Purim carnival: Join Congregation Shaare Emeth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our annual Purim carnival, filled with games, raffles, delicious food, and fun! The congregation will honor Marcia and Hans Oberdorfer, its Purim Queen and King, for 50 years of cotton candy making at the Purim carnival! Carnival attractions include sumo wrestling ring, axe throwing, fish bowl raffle, balloon making, face painting, inflatables, special preschool games, and all of your favorite classic Purim carnival games. Wristbands cost $15 per child ages 3 and older and are necessary for all gameplay. Pre-order wristbands online at www.sestl.org/purim2020, or purchase them at the door the day of the carnival.
NHBZ kids program: ‘Masks & Megillahs’: To get ready for Purim, children ages 2-10 are welcome to join Nusach Hari’s “Masks & Megillahs” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for fun and merrymaking. Children will make their own masks, megillahs, hamantashen and groggers. They will also enjoy festive stories, singing and yummy snacks for noshing. Plus, every child who comes in a costume will get a prize. This event is free of charge, however, please bring a can of food for the Kornblum Food Pantry. NHBZ membership is not necessary and RSVPs are not required. This program is presented by NHBZ’s Education Committee. For more information, call 314-991-2100, ext. 2.
Purim with a Purpose at Temple Emanuel: From 9 to 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, celebrate the 4 Mitzvot (commandments) of Purim with a pancake breakfast, creative Megillah reading, hamantashen making, and community service projects. All ages are welcome. Free and open to the community. For questions or to RSVP, contact Emily Cohen, emily@testl.org or 314-432-5877.
Starting | March 8
Exhibit on ‘Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich’: A new exhibit on “Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich,” which runs through June 9 at the Law Library Association of St. Louis, located on the 13th floor of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis. The opening night event, featuring a talk by William Meinecke, a historian with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, is currently sold-out, but guests can sign up for a wait list. For more information, visit https://llastl.org/events-exhibits or contact Gail Wechsler at gwechsler@llastl.org or 314-622-4470. The exhibit is cosponsored by ADL Heartland, Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, Jewish Federation of St. Louis, The Professional Society: Lawyers Division and the Law Library Association of St. Louis.
Monday | March 9
Purim Megillah reading at NHBZ: Bring your noisemakers and your entire family to hear the whole Megillah at Nusach Hari B’nai Zion at 7:15 p.m. All are invited, and costumes, merry-making and fun are highly encouraged! For more information, call Jeff at 314-991-2100, ext. 2.
Mamas in Pajamas phone conference: At 8:30 p.m. join the Jewish Women’s Society for “Let’s Talk Torah,” a live phone conference call with Mimi David (for women only). Learn something meaningful and inspiring from the comfort of your home. Dial 605-472-5814 and enter access code 126-753-373. For more information, contact Mimi David at 314-862-2474 or mimidavid@aish.com.
Drawing course with Ed Farber: From 11 to noon, artist and St. Louis NORC member Ed Farber leads a three-part drawing course for the St. Louis NORC. The cost is $5 for the course, which meets at The Gathering Place at the Jewish Community Center. No experience needed. Space is limited. RSVP to 314-442-3255.
Informational meeting on Radio Theater group at Covenant Place: From 1 to 3 p.m., learn about “Old Time Radio, The Golden Years,” a new group at the Mirowitz Center at Covenant Place that will meet on Mondays from March 16 to June 1. Participants will read scripts from well-known radio shows, listen to recordings of old-time favorites and learn how to create a character and deliver lines just as the old-time radio actors did. Free and open to the community.
Tuesday | March 10
Let’s Talk Baseball!: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Mirowitz Center at Covenant Place, enjoy a free, interactive discussion with a wide variety of fun, interesting baseball topics. Join author, speaker and baseball maven Alan Spector as he talks about St. Louis’ beloved Cardinals and all things baseball.
St. Louis NORC’s ‘Ask the Nurse’: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Gathering Place at the J, meet with a nurse from All Ways Caring Home Care for blood pressure checks and questions regarding health and wellness. For more information on this St. Louis NORC event, call 314-442-3255.
NHBZ Purim Meal, Costume Contest & Schtick Nite: Purim fun continues at Nusach Hari B’nai Zion with the second reading of the Megillah at 7 a.m. Then, later that day enjoy a delicious festive meal at 6:05 p.m. This includes a ShushanSlush for the kids and a special slush for the adults. Come in costume and participate in NHBZ’s famous costume contest. Plus, be a part of the Schtick with a skit, game, poem, joke or musical entertainment (3 to 5 minutes max). Enter with the title of “Your Schtick” to Bobby Levine to be scheduled into the evening’s entertainment lineup at rxlevine@charter.net or call 314-602-1796. Prices for the dinner: adults, $18; children ages 4-10, $12; kids 3 & under, free (maximum price per family is $72.) RSVP by calling 314-991-2100, ext. 2.
Thursday | March 12
Stone’s Salon: Stone’s Salon is a monthly gathering of writers, musicians and educators from St. Louis and beyond curated and hosted by Rabbi James Stone Goodman at Grand Center’s new literary center The High Low. Under the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s umbrella of creative programming and facilities, Stone›s Salon brings together poets, storytellers, academics, songwriters, and experimental artists from a cross section of disciplines, age groups and cultural divides. The gathering is held the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Appearing that night will be poet Nicky Rainey, musician Mark Hochberg, percussionist David A.N. Jackson, Sarika Talve-Goodman on trauma and disability and Jewishness in the 20th century, musicians Jeff and David Lazaroff of Brothers Lazaroff, and Rabbis Susan Talve and James Goodman. Admission is free.
Mirowitz Center movies: From 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mirowitz Center, learn the story of Thurgood Marshall, the crusading lawyer who would become the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases. It stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson. No registration or cost to attend. Popcorn is complimentary, and additional movie refreshments are $1.
Friday | March 13
Mirowitz Center Cabaret Series presents Queens of Swing: From 1 to 2 p.m., welcome the Queens of Swing to the Mirowitz Center. Refreshments served. Costs $5.
Saturday | March 14
NHBZ’s Synaplex Shabbat and lunch: Nusach Hari B’nai Zion welcomes the community to its next Synaplex Shabbat program on Saturday, March 14. Attendees of all ages are invited to attend.
Regular services begin at 8:30 a.m. in the main sanctuary. A prayer learners service led by Rabbi Yosef David of Aish HaTorah begins at 9:15 a.m. in the chapel. Rabbi Ze’ev Smason’s topic is “Haters and Critics: How to Deal with People Who Judge You,” which starts at 10 a.m. Tot Shabbat (for kids 1-6) and junior congregation (for kids 7-11) also both start at 10 a.m. Babysitting is provided for younger children.
Then join one of these sessions with guest speakers at 11:30 a.m.:
• “Are We ‘United’ or ‘Untied’? It All Depends Where You Put the ‘I’” led by Rabbi Yaakov Berkowitz of the St. Louis Kollel.
• “Strengthening Your Zionist Narrative: Education as a Tool for Empowerment” led by Adam Blue, Midwest high school coordinator for StandWithUs, an international Israel education organization that educates and inspires students and communities on hundreds of college campuses, high schools and middle schools.
There will be a free kiddush lunch at 12:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. No reservations are required. For more information, call Jeff at 314-991-2100, ext. 2.
Sunday | March 15
Jewish War Veterans meeting: Jewish War Veterans Post 644 will meet at 10 a.m. at the Jewish Federation’s Kaplan Feldman Complex. Bagels and coffee will be served. Members are encouraged to bring a Jewish relative or friend who has served on active duty or in the reserves. For more information, contact Post 644 Commander Edwin R. Cohen at 636-536-3818 or Vice Commander Ellis Frohman at 636-519-7512.
Jewish Unity Live 2020 features Yaakov Shwekey in concert: The St. Louis Kollel will present a concert by Yaakov Shwekey as part of Jewish Unity Live 2020. The event takes place at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) at the Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall of the Touhill Performing Arts Center on the UMSL campus. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $50 for reserved seating or $100 for a sponsor ticket. For more info call 314-726-6047 or email office@stlkollel.com.
Temple Israel to host Israeli Film Festival: Congregation Temple Israel is hosting its 13th annual Israeli Film Festival from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy two Israeli films and Israeli-style refreshments and cuisine during intermission and are welcome to attend one film or stay for both. Free and open to the community. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help cover the cost of refreshments. RSVP is also required at www.ti-stl.org/Films or by phone to Martina Stern at 314-432-8050 x233.
The first film, “An Israeli Love Story,” which starts at 3:30 p.m., tells the tale of a young aspiring actress and a devoted kibbutznik who fall in love in pre-state Israel in 1947.
The second film, “Holy Lands,” begins at 6 p.m. and is about a retired New York cardiologist who leaves everything behind to start a pig farm in Israel, angering the local community. His conflict with the town rabbi turns to a friendship, leading the farmer to reevaluate his relationship with his estranged family.
Monday | March 16
Monthly film series: Ken Burns documentary on Lewis & Clark: From 1 to 2 p.m., Ken Burns presents “Lewis & Clark - The Journey of the Corps of Discovery.” Hosted by The Gathering Place at the Jewish Community Center, learn of the first exploration of the West and one of the nation’s most enduring adventures led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Part four of four parts. Free and open to the community.
Tuesday | March 17
Exploring Life’s Journey group meets at TI: What is your purpose in life? Do God and spirituality play a role and how do you fit into the larger universe? Join us for this exciting group discussion and connect with Judaism, your spirituality, and transform into your highest self. The group is facilitated by Jan Nykin, a license clinical social worker and psychotherapist in private practice with a para-pabbinic certification. The group meet the third Tuesday of each month through August, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Temple Israel. Participation is free and open to the Jewish community; no RSVP required.
JCRC lunch and learn on 'What’s up with the region?': The Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis (JCRC) facilitates a monthly lunch and learn at 11:30 a.m. at the Mirowitz Center. Purchase lunch from HJ’s Cafe prior to the start of the class. Hear from local experts about regional subjects, from local politics to current ballot issues, criminal justice reform, and the potential city/county merger. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers. The series features a different topic and speaker each month and will run until May.
Wednesday | March 18
Creative expressions art group: Led by Artist Joanne Szapszewicz, express thoughts and emotions through creativity at this monthly art group. Artist journal required for class, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Gathering Place at the J. There is a $3 suggested contribution for supplies. Space is limited. RSVP to 314-442-3255.
Sharsheret breast and ovarian cancer support group: The Sharsheret Breast and Ovarian Cancer Support Group offers support to women in the St. Louis Jewish community who have been diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer and are anywhere along their treatment path — before, during, or post treatment. These casual get-togethers are designed to encourage connections with peers, health professionals and related resources. Led by a licensed social worker, the group meets 5:45-7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the J in Creve Coeur. The group is sponsored by Sharsheret Supports, a project of Nishmah, and newcomers are always welcome. A light kosher dinner will be served. The program is free but pre-registration is required to Debbi Braunstein at 314-442-3266 or dbraunstein@jccstl.org.
Thursday | March 19
NCJWSTL spring advocacy event: Many of National Council of Jewish Women’s core issues are in the forefront. We want to ensure our members get the inside scoop and make a difference. The session is on recognizing gun violence as a public health crisis and takes place at the NCJW-STL offices. Come at 11:30 a.m.; speakers will begin at noon. RSVP to Judy at 314-993-5181 or jfreeman@ncjwstl.org.
ONGOING
Cafe Ivrit at Kol Rinah: Have you ever wanted to learn more about Israel, current events, culture and life? Want to speak a little Hebrew and hang out with our amazing Shin Shinit, Shaked? Then Cafe lvrit (the Hebrew Cafe) is the place for you. Join Shaked every other Thursday for learning, good conversation and community, altogether in the center of Kol Rinah. Café Ivrit takes place at 7 p.m. on the following Thursdays: March 5 and 19; April 2 and 30; May 14. Call or email Nancy to RSVP: nancy@kolrinahstl.org or 314-727-1747.
Saturday morning service, Torah discussion at Neve Shalom: Join congregation members and spiritual leader Will Soll every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at Neve Shalom, a warm and welcoming Jewish Renewal synagogue located in the CHAI Apartments Building of the Covenant Place campus. A brief Shabbat morning service is followed by a lively and relevant discussion of the weekly Torah portion. Directions: Go to the very back of the J campus, turn right down the steep hill, and follow the sign for Neve Shalom. For more information call 314-708-8711.
Weekly inspirational brunch for women in Chesterfield: Chabad of Chesterfield hosts an ongoing weekly brunch and learn, called Torah and Tea, for local women. Torah and Tea is held on Thursdays from 11:30 to 12:15 at a private home in Chesterfield. Torah and Tea is lead by Chanala Rubenfeld who shares a weekly inspirational, meaningful and practical life message based on Torah thoughts along with brunch, tea and pastries. All women are invited to attend to learn, eat and kibbitz with new and old friends. For more information and for address information please visit: www.ChabadOfChesterfield.com or call 636-778-4000.
Torah study at Crown Center with Bais Abraham rabbi: Join Crown Center at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays for Torah study with Rabbi Garth Silberstein of Bais Abraham Congregation. Silberstein will lead a discussion of the weekly Torah portion. Free and open to the community. Call 314-991-2055 for more information.
Mirowitz Center ongoing classes: At http://bit.ly/Mirowitz-Center-form, view and sign up for classes and events coming soon. Movies do not require registration. For more information call 314-432-1610. All programs take place in the Mirowitz Center in the Covenant Place II Cahn Family Building.
- Maxine Mirowitz leads Chair Yoga at 11 a.m. Fridays and Chair Power Yoga at 3:15 p.m. on Thursdays.
- RPI physical therapists lead Tai Chi at 11:15 a.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. Thursdays.
- Community Singers, led by Robert Denison, Wednesdays 1 to 2 p.m.
- Charlie Foxman leads Balance & Bands, a class focusing on movement and balance for all levels at 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
- Knit-Wits group, led by Jerri Livingston, meets Tuesdays 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.
- Balance Barre by Vitality Senior Ballet on Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- Get Your Game On, Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tables are available for groups on first-come, first-served basis.
- The Rabbi Is In meets the second Wednesday of every month, led by JF&CS Community Chaplain Rabbi Micah Buck-Yael.
- Movies at Mirowitz — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Free.
St. Louis NORC classes: On Tuesdays, St. Louis NORC offers a chair yoga class from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The class, led by J instructor Nancy LeClaire, focuses on flexibility, balance, stress relief and camaraderie. Call Laura for details, location and cost: 314-442-3255. The NORC will also offer a current events discussion group on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., in The Gathering Place at the J. In addition, every Tuesday from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m., the NORC Knit Group is collaborating with Covenant Place to meet for a weekly knit group. Enjoy socializing, knitting, crocheting, crafting and receiving instruction from volunteer knit expert, Jerri Livingston on Tuesdays at 1:15 pm in the Covenant II building. Every fourth Monday, enjoy Wii Brain Games with NORC neighbors from 1 to 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place.
Mindfulness meditation sits: Almost every Wednesday evening throughout the year, the Jewish Mindfulness Center of St. Louis offers a meditation sit from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Sessions are appropriate for beginning and advanced practitioners. Each sit begins with a short teaching focusing on the week’s Torah portion, an upcoming holiday or a particular middah (Jewish value or ethical personality trait). All are welcome to these free community sessions. No RSVP necessary. The Jewish Mindfulness Center is located at Congregation Shaare Emeth.
B’nai Amoona ongoing adult education offerings
- Torah for today: On Shabbat at at 10:15 a.m., B’nai Amoona rabbis lead discussion on the weekly Torah reading of our most sacred and ancient text. We seek to apply the relevant lessons of Torah to our lives today.
- Torah at twilight: Time changes monthly based on sunset. Shabbat afternoon study, between Minchah and Ma’ariv. Time changes monthly based on sunset; check the B’nai Amoon calendar for times.
- A thinking person’s Judaism: This weekly text study and interactive discussion with Rabbi Neal Rose on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. focuses on timely, contemporary issues facing Jews and Judaism in the Post-Modern Era. RSVP at http://bit.ly/BA-class1.
- Introduction to Judaism: This interactive course with Rabbi Neal Rose on Sundays from 2 to 3:30 p.m., explores Jewish history, practice, texts, and culture. It is designed for anyone who seeks to live a richer Jewish life, including those contemplating conversion to Judaism. Free. RSVP at http://bit.ly/BA-class2.
- Comparative Religions: An Exploration of Faiths: On Wednesdays 10 to 11:30 a.m., join Rabbi Neal Rose to explore, in conversation and discussion, different faiths, beliefs and traditions. The class will include guest teachers, speakers, spiritual leaders and special guests. $50 for the year. RSVP at http://bit.ly/BA-class3.
- Yiddish for beginners: On Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., students will learn basic Yiddish vocabulary words for basic conversation. The class led by Rabbi Neal Rose costs $18 for the year. RSVP at http://bit.ly/BA-class4.
- • Midtown Midrash: Facilitated by Rabbi Neal Rose, the class focuses on revitalizing our personal prayer life through exploration of our liturgy. The class from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays is located on the fifth floor of the Enterprise Bank & Trust; feel free to use the parking garage beneath the building to park. Snacks will be available. RSVP at http://bit.ly/BA-class5.
- B’nai Amoona Hebrew classes: Several Hebrew language courses, from beginner to advanced, are offered Sunday mornings and afternoons, Monday afternoons and evenings and evenings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. See the full list at: stljewishlight.com/bnai-amoona-classes.
Saturday morning Bible study at TI: Saturday Morning Bible Study with Rabbi Emeritus Mark L. Shook begins at 9:15 with a continental breakfast, followed by bible study from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday mornings at Temple Israel, running through April 25, 2020. This week’s topic focuses on the study of the 12 prophetic books known as the Minor Prophets, beginning with Hosea and concluding with Malachi. No previous bible study experience is necessary. Participants are asked to bring their own Bibles. For questions or more information, contact Shook at mshook@ti-stl.org or 314-432-8050.
Local Jewish organizations and congregations can submit calendar items and news releases to news@thejewishlight.com.
ADDRESSES
Jewish institutions:
- Aish Firehouse: 457 N. Woods Mill Road
- Bais Abraham Congregation: 6910 Delmar Blvd.
- Congregation B’nai Amoona: 324 S. Mason Road
- Congregation Shaare Emeth: 11645 Ladue Road
- Congregation Temple Israel: 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive
- Covenant Place II Cahn Family Building: 8 Millstone Campus Drive
- Crown Center for Senior Living: 8350 Delcrest Drive
- Jewish Community Center - Arts & Education Building: 2 Millstone Campus Drive
- Kol Rinah: 829 N. Hanley Road
- Neve Shalom: 6 Millstone Campus Drive, Suite 3050
- Nusach Hari B’nai Zion: 650 N. Price Road
- Temple Emanuel: 12166 Conway Road
- Traditional Congregation: 12437 Ladue Road
- United Hebrew Congregation: 13788 Conway Road
- Young Israel: 8101 Delmar Blvd.
OTHER LOCATIONS:
- SLU Memorial Library, 3650 Lindell Blvd.
- The HighLow: 3301 Washington Ave.
- National Council of Jewish Women: 295 N. Lindbergh Blvd.