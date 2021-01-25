WNBA and Olympic Champion Sue Bird is one of the top Jewish athletes in the world, and is now a part of the “One Night” celebration being put on jointly by the Jewish Federations of St. Louis, Dallas, Milwaukee, and Houston. This star-studded event will feature Bird along with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and legendary Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder. The virtual event will take place at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 31,
Bird, an Olympic Gold Medalist, WNBA Champion and 11-time All-Star is an Israeli citizen. Her father has Russian Jewish ancestry but she represents the United States, her birth country, in international competitions. Bird was drafted by the Seattle Storm first overall in 2002, and has since won 4 WNBA Championships and 4 Olympic gold medals.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will headline “One Night.”A native of Arlington Heights, IL, Maniscalco is a popular comedian, who truly is one of the funniest people on the planet. He began his career performing at open mics in 1998 and has since released five comedy specials. Also, Maniscalco has played several supporting roles in feature films, including Green Book (2018) and The Irishman (2019).
Don Felder, former lead guitarist of The Eagles, will also be in attendance at the Federation event. He is best known for his work with the band from 1974 until 2001. Felder was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2016. Though he is not Jewish, Felder has done several concerts for Jewish audiences before, including Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School’s “Spotlight 2019 event” in Baltimore.
To register for this free, donor appreciation event, go to JFedSTL.org/OneNight.