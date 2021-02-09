Celebrities will bring all boys and girls to the yard, they say. If you build a roster of big names, people will come and help. Let's hope the powers of "Seinfeld" and "Shakespeare in Love" can bring some healing to a global benefit for Hadassah hospitals.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Jason Alexander will be on hand to support Israel hospitals, who are currently getting overrun by another COVID-19 spike. The gala event, "Coming Together to Heal Our World: A Global Benefit for Hadassah Hospitals," will take place on Feb. 21, kicking off at 1 pm. eastern standard time. The livestream benefit kicks off at 1:30 p.m. EST. The event is by invite only, so don't waste any time in finding your spot.
A VIP sponsor ticket requests a donation of $36,000, bringing you photo ops with the celebrities, inclusion in post-event montages, a half-page in an e-book, and donor recognition at the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, there are other ways to access and attend the event. A simple livestream benefit ticket costs $180, while a "Friend Sponsor" ticket gets you listed on the Hadassah website following the event and costs $360. There are other levels available. Just know this all benefits the hard workers currently in hospitals fighting a virus that isn't letting up. You can find all the price levels right here.
Along with Paltrow and Alexander, other celebrities onhand include: Ben Platt ("The Politician"), Lior Raz (from "Fauda"), Brad Falchuk ("Glee"), Michael R. Bloomberg, Kelli O'Hara, Kate Burton ("Grey's Anatomy"), and a special performance from the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.
You may not know this, but the Hadassah Hospitals in Jerusalem have been up to the challenge of every COVID-19 related challenge, including medical diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, rehabilitation, and bench to bedside research. They just need a little help. Instead of merely writing a check or clicking "submit payment" on a website, you can participate in a global event whose sole purpose is to help people climb over this very tall pandemic wall. If you think it's been hard on you, just imagine the people in hospitals across the world, where support can be lacking, who are trying to save lives. This is a fun, interactive way to help good people do the best work.
Marvel and "Seinfeld" fans should be in. Can you imagine climbing on the phone with Alexander, and hearing the neurotic craziness in George Constanza's voice again. It's as priceless as a random helping hand.
This month, be one of the saviors for Israel's finest.