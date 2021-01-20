Bust out those old flannel jammies, toast a s’more over the fire, grab your hot chocolate, and Zoom on in to Temple Israel’s Frozen February Trivia Night: Cabin Fever Edition.
The event is hosted by Matthew Litwack and Billy Rubenstein, and will take place on Saturday, February 20th at 7 pm. General admission costs $18 per person, and individuals are encourage to form their own teams with up to 10 players. Mulligans will be available for purchase (up to 3 per team at $20) during the event via Venmo.
Cabin Cuisine will be provided by Temple Israel’s TI “To Go” Chef Debbie Jennings, and will offer snack and dinner plates. Contactless curbside pickup will be available for these items on the day of the event from 1pm-3pm in TI’s Brodsky Circle.
Enter from the Ladue Rd. Entrance and the Brodsky Circle is on your left; #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, 63141. Please place a sheet of paper with your last name on the dashboard of your vehicle so they can quickly grab your order.
During the virtual event, Temple Israel will also host a 50/50 Raffle ($5 per ticket or 6 tickets for $25) and a round sponsorship for recognition during a round of trivia ($500).
In addition to the event, Temple Israel is hosting an online auction, open from now through February 18th at 11:59 pm. Attendance to the event is not required to participate in the auction.
RSVP’s for the event are open until Friday, February 12th. For any questions, contact Martina Stern at mstern@ti-stl.org or 314-432-8050 x233,