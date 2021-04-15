Thanks to the global health pandemic, many parents have been hunkered down at home with their kids for what may seem like an eternity. So, how does a daily reminder from your friends at the Jewish Light, about all the fun things there are to do around St. Louis sound?
We've looked far and wide to craft a list of kid-friendly things you can do while staying safe. All of the items listed are either free or have a small fee, so they won't put a serious dent in Mom's or Dad's bank account.
Stuff To Do
Toddler Tinker Time at the Magic House
Featuring special activities just for our preschool audience! Weekday mornings, families will enjoy creative, hands-on activities in the Art Studio, plus private playtime featuring limited capacity in Wonder Works and Wonder Why. Recommended for ages 3- to 6-years old.
Come visit the James S. McDonnell Planetarium and see a star show to experience the largest artificial sky in the Western Hemisphere. Star shows are lead LIVE by one of our Planetarium Educators creating a new and tailored experience for every audience. Shows include a 40-45 minute Planetarium show in the Orthwein StarBay and a self-guided tour of the Boeing Space Station exhibits.
Lend a hand to offer hope at Purina Farms Pet Project
Join the Purina Farms Pet Project Event May 16 from 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. This day of community service will feature 10 different projects to benefit two local Greater St. Louis organizations that are providing domestic violence victims and their pets with transitional safe housing.
The event is open to anyone ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. No pets allowed due to the type of work being done at the event that requires full attention. REGISTER HERE
Strawberry Festival at Eckerts
There are more than strawberries (but plenty of those too) at this festival! Kids can enjoy pony rides, carnival rides, a petting farm, wagon rides, and lots more. Admission is free but there is a fee for some activities.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Eckert's Farm in Belleville.
More information: eckerts.com
Day Trips
Bridal Cave/Thunder Mountain Park
Cave tours travel over concrete pathways, through the cave's 60-degree Fahrenheit environment. One-hour guided tours begin every few minutes.
Facilities include: rock shop; a sportswear shop; observation decks and tower; a lakeside picnic area; and a boat dock. A stalactite adorned Bridal Chapel is inside the cave. Lantern tours Saturday nights Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends by reservation.
Located on Old Route 5, at Lake Road 5-88, two miles north of Camdenton; by water, at the 10-Mile-Marker on the Big Niangua arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.
General Admission: $20; ages 5-12, $10. Closed New Year's Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.