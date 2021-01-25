Local Jewish families thinking about their children’s summer options may find a helpful resource at a Jewish virtual camp fair on Sunday, Jan. 31 and a virtual Jewish teen summer travel fair the following Sunday.
Congregation B'nai Amoona and Temple Emanuel are planning the events for a Jewish Virtual Overnight Camp Fair from 3 to 4 p.m. on Zoom. Many overnight camps are planning to open in summer 2021. Meet representatives from several Jewish overnight camps around the Midwest, ask questions and learn more about the wide variety of options for your family this summer. The fair is open to any Jewish families in St. Louis and around the country.
RSVP: bit.ly/stlcamp2021. If you have questions, contact Emily Cohen at emily@testl.org, or Liessa Alperin at liessa@bnaiamoona.com.