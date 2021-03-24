For music fans who feel that their ear drums have gotten too much rest over the past year, concerts are beginning to come back in St. Louis.
One show we’re excited about features Andy Frasco, a popular rock musician who is Jewish and will perform June 23 outdoors at City Foundry STL, a new entertainment, food and retail space in midtown St. Louis.
Andy Frasco & The U.N. are known for their high-energy live shows and have performed at a number of big festivals including Wakarusa, Electric Forest and Summer Camp.
“Frasco has a way of writing songs to get the listener singing along,” states a Glide Magazine album review. “This recording obviously isn’t performed in front of an audience at a music festival, but the songs are ready-made for big festival crowds to sing along.”
For Passover last year, Frasco and a range of Jewish musicians in jam bands, including Lettuce, Turkuaz and ALO, held a virtual seder.
The Frasco show and other concerts at the Foundry are being produced by Jamo Presents, whose owner, Drew Jameson, is also Jewish.
“Andy Frasco is an incredible entertainer on and off the stage,” said Jameson. “Before COVID, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him crowd surfing. Make sure to check out his podcast before the show.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets and see other shows scheduled at the Foundry, visit Jamopresents.com