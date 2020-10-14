HBO Max to air Yom Kippur War drama ‘Valley of Tears,’ Israel’s biggest-budget TV series ever
(JTA) — HBO Max has bought the rights to “Valley of Tears,” a drama about the 1973 Yom Kippur War that is being touted as Israel’s biggest-budget TV series to date.
The 10-part series depicts the war through the eyes of young soldiers through four different plot lines. No premiere date has yet been announced.
It stars Lior Ashkenazi, familiar to international audiences from his role in Israel’s acclaimed film “Foxtrot” and his work opposite Richard Gere in “Norman: The Moderate Rise And Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer.”
There is significant talent behind the scenes as well: It was created and co-written by Israeli-American writer Ron Leshem, who wrote HBO’s “Euphoria,” and Amit Cohen, who wrote the popular Israeli thriller series “False Flag.” The pair are also already at work on another Israeli series called “Traitor,” a thriller currently in post-production.
Mitzvot from the Heart
Friday, July 31, 2020
Henry Rosenblum followed what is now a family tradition: a bar mitzvah abroad.
Friday, February 28, 2020
Jason Morse, the son of Sheri Recoon and Howard Morse of Chesterfield, became a bar mitzvah on Nov. 30, 2019 at Congregation B’nai Amoona.
Thursday, January 02, 2020
People enjoy celebrating their birthdays with parties, but not everyone gets that luxury. Joey, son of Lisa and Larry Carson of Chesterfield, realized this and wanted to make a change. He wanted more kids to have great birthday parties like he had enjoyed.
Mitzvot from the Heart
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Dr. Charles Moley and Lauren Friedman have announced their engagement.
Gail Beth Appleson and Guillermo Andrés Rodríguez were married on Sept. 6 in their Shrewsbury backyard, where Rabbi Howard Kaplansky, rabbi emeritus, United Hebrew Congregation, officiated.
Thursday, June 18, 2020
- Updated
Kayla Melissa Spector and Tony Michael Palumbo have announced their engagement.
- Updated
Sara Lynn Levy and Jeremy Braslow were married Nov. 3, 2019 at the Clayton Plaza Hotel, where Rabbi Alexis Erdheim officiated.
Monday, April 27, 2020
- Updated
Natalie Essman and Alex Berich have announced their engagement.
- Updated
Abbi Marks and Joshua Mazur have announced their engagement.