Jewish poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Prize in Literature
(JTA) — Louise Gluck, the American granddaughter of Hungarian Jews, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.
Gluck, 77, was awarded “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal,” the Nobel committee wrote in its announcement.
Her collections of poetry — which explore broad and painful topics, such as family life, trauma and aging — include the books “The Wild Iris,” “Meadowlands,” “The Triumph of Achilles” and “Ararat.” For “The Wild Iris” she was awarded the 1993 Pulitzer Prize in poetry.
Born in New York in 1943, Gluck would go on to become the United States’ poet laureate in 2003 and receive a National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama in 2015.
Gluck’s paternal Jewish grandparents owned a grocery after settling in New York City. Her father helped invent the X-Acto knife.
She is the first American and first Jewish writer to win the award since songwriter Bob Dylan won it in 2016.
Mitzvot from the Heart
Friday, July 31, 2020
Henry Rosenblum followed what is now a family tradition: a bar mitzvah abroad.
Friday, February 28, 2020
Jason Morse, the son of Sheri Recoon and Howard Morse of Chesterfield, became a bar mitzvah on Nov. 30, 2019 at Congregation B’nai Amoona.
Thursday, January 02, 2020
People enjoy celebrating their birthdays with parties, but not everyone gets that luxury. Joey, son of Lisa and Larry Carson of Chesterfield, realized this and wanted to make a change. He wanted more kids to have great birthday parties like he had enjoyed.
Mitzvot from the Heart
Thursday, June 18, 2020
- Updated
Kayla Melissa Spector and Tony Michael Palumbo have announced their engagement.
- Updated
Sara Lynn Levy and Jeremy Braslow were married Nov. 3, 2019 at the Clayton Plaza Hotel, where Rabbi Alexis Erdheim officiated.
Monday, April 27, 2020
- Updated
Natalie Essman and Alex Berich have announced their engagement.
- Updated
Abbi Marks and Joshua Mazur have announced their engagement.
Friday, February 28, 2020
Farin Swan, daughter of Kaven and Angela Swan of Wildwood, and Jacob Albert, son of Louis and Susan Albert of Chesterfield, have announced their engagement.
Monday, February 10, 2020
- Updated
Rebecca Feldman and Ryan Moran have announced their engagement.