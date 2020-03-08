New Jewish Theatre presents ‘We Are the Levinsons’

The New Jewish Theatre continues its record-setting season with “We Are the Levinsons,” Wendy Kout’s compelling play about a multi-generational Jewish family as they laugh, learn and love their way through a year of life and death. Weaving comedy with drama, this award-winning play explores the fragility and strength of family ties — and the capacity for strangers to change us and become family.
NJT Artistic Director Edward Coffield said he chose the play because it is inspired and based on Kout’s own experiences with her parents. “The play is truthful, at times painful, and full of joy and laughter,” Coffield said. “It really mirrors life and how it happens. ‘The Levinsons’ will appeal to our audience on so many levels.”
The play runs from March 19 to April 5 at the Jewish Community Center’s Wool Studio Theatre.
The play centers on Rosie, a divorced TV writer with an insufferable 21-year-old daughter, who suddenly finds herself responsible for her father’s care. This thoughtful and earnest script delves into the difficult but universal passages of life. We all must give up the insolence of youth and take on the mantle of adulthood.
Most of the cast members will be making make their NJT debuts: Joneal Joplin, Judi Mann, Eleanor Humphrey and Jordan Braxton. Braxton is well known in the St. Louis LGBTQ community for her many appearances as Dieta Pepsi. NJT veteran Kelley Weber returns for this production.
The play is directed by Jennifer Wintzer, making her NJT directorial debut. Wintzer is the artistic director of COCA Theatre. The creative team is comprised of David Blake (scenery), David Rose (lighting), Zoe Sullivan (sound) and Michele Siler (costumes).
The production will feature two talk-back opportunities following performances on March 26 and 29. Individual tickets are $47-$54, available by phone at 314-442-3283, or online at newjewishtheatre.org