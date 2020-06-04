Dr. David H. Gutmann has received the Advocate of Hope Award from the national Neurofibromatosis Network. He is the vice chairman for research affairs in the neurology department at Washington University School of Medicine. Gutmann founded and directs the Washington University Neurofibromatosis Center and established the neurofibromatosis clinical program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. This disease is a common genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on nerves in the brain and throughout the body. The Neurofibromatosis Network is a national organization advocating for federal funding for research.
Melissa Pomerantz is one of seven to be honored with a Pillar of Parkway Award for dedication to her students. This award recognizes those who motivate and inspire others, is a positive role model and goes beyond what is expected. Pomerantz teaches English language arts teacher and creative writing and is a spoken word coach at Parkway North High School. She is a member of Congregation Shaare Emeth.
Beginning July 1, Kristi Meyers Gallup will be president of the St. Louis Council of Charitable Gift Planners. A consultant with Your Philanthropy LLC, she will hold this position for one year. Gallup attends Shaare Emeth.
Sarah Falkoff has been named Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher of the Year by the St. Louis section of the American Chemical Society. The award honors chemistry instructors who exemplify excellence in teaching and those who contribute to curriculum development, chemical and/or educational research. Falkoff, a member of Congregation Temple Israel, teaches chemistry at Clayton High School. She received a plaque, a $500 honorarium and is automatically nominated for the Midwest Regional Award in High School Chemistry Teaching and the national ACS James Bryant Conant Award.
Ricky Kodner, who recently moved back to St. Louis, has taken a position as a disaster survivor assistance specialist at FEMA. According to the FEMA website, the mission of DSA “is to build and sustain an expeditionary cadre that can establish a timely presence primarily focused on addressing the needs of disproportionately impacted populations and disaster survivors.”
Andrew Fredman, wealth management adviser and portfolio manager with Merrill Lynch in Clayton, has been named a Forbes magazine Best-in-State Wealth Adviser. A member of Congregation B’nai Amoona, he was ranked No. 21.
Brian Braunstein is the new president-elect of Jewish Family Services (formerly Jewish Family & Children’s Service). A member of Congregation B’nai Amoona, he is an assistant vice president and risk management counsel for Enterprise Holdings Inc. and its multiple brands. He will be become president of JFS in March 2021.
WSIU Public Broadcasting, a service of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has named Wellco LLC as the business recipient of the monthly Neighborly award. Wellco, owned by Ryan Wellmaker, a member of Shaare Emeth, is a property management/rental company based in Mount Vernon, Ill., and was honored for its contribution to the betterment of the community.
Kobi Recht, son of Elisa and Rick Recht, has completed the StandWithUS High School Internship Program (SWU). He graduated from Parkway Central High School. He is taking a gap year on Nativ in Israel and will then attend the University of Indiana’s honors program. Joseph Rosenberg, incoming senior at Parkway West, will participate in the SWU program during the 2020-21 school year. He is the son of Rabbi Brigitte and H. Lee Rosenberg. Both boys attend United Hebrew Congregation. Zoe Yudovich, daughter of Lori and Zev Yudovich, will also participate in the SWU program in the fall. She is an incoming senior at University City High School and attends Central Reform Congregation. SWU is an international and nonpartisan Israel education organization that prepares students for the challenges they may face regarding Israel in college and in their communities.
Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School graduate Rebecca Bloom is the director of Machaneh Mirowitz (Camp Mirowitz). A recent graduate from Indiana University with degrees in Jewish studies and media/advertising, she is the daughter of Patty and Jonathan Bloom and is a member of Temple Israel. Machaneh Morowitz is offering the community four one-week Zoom sessions beginning June 8 for elementary and middle school age children. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the sessions will feature crafts, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) learning activities, Israeli dance and explorations, cooking and more.