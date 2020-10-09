Newsmakers: October 2020

The National Conference for Community and Justice of Metropolitan St. Louis recently honored Rabbi Susan Talve of Central Reform Congregation and Michael Newmark — as well as nine other individuals — during the organization’s 75th Annual Awards Celebration, held virtually on Sept. 22. NCCJ St. Louis awarded each a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing “community leaders who blaze a trail for inclusion, justice and equity.” The event, which also celebrated NCCJ St. Louis’ 90th anniversary, was chaired by fellow Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ken Kranzberg, the chairman at TricorBraun. Each of the honorees had been honored previously by NCCJ St. Louis: Newmark in 1995 and Talve in 2000. NCCJ St. Louis was originally founded as a regional office of the National Conference for Christians and Jews.

Betsy Schmidt has joined the St. Louis Jewish Light as its Chief Business and Engagement Officer. She will oversee business operations, including advertising sales, marketing and development. Both Schmidt and Editor-in Chief Ellen Futterman, who oversees editorial operations and content in the paper and online, will report to the Light’s Board of Trustees. Schmidt belongs to Congregation Shaare Emeth and Futterman belongs to CRC. Both women welcome reader feedback at bschmidt@thejewishlight.com and efutterman@thejewishlight.com.

Betty J. Kagan has been appointed to the city of Creve Coeur Finance Committee. Kagan is also the Treasurer of the National Basketry Organization and the Communications Leader for New York University Alumni Club in St. Louis. Kagan is a member of Shaare Emeth.

GiftAMeal, a company cofounded and directed by CEO Andrew Glantz, reached a new milestone last month. On Sept. 1, the company announced that its mobile app had provided half a million meals to those in need through its partnerships with more than 200 restaurants. The app helps provide a meal to someone in need each time a user takes a photo at a partner restaurant. Glantz is a Washington University alumnus (read more about Glantz and GiftAMeal in a 2018 Jewish Light story, available online at http://bit.ly/GiftAMeal-story).

Sentry Management, Inc., a national leader in homeowner association and condominium management with two growing St. Louis area offices, has acquired the condominium association management business of Rafco Properties. The transaction adds 15 former Rafco employees to Sentry, including managers, on-site personnel, and maintenance staff. The groups spin-off allows Rafco to focus on its commercial segment and makes Sentry the largest association management firm in the St. Louis metro area. The new segment will report to Allen Yaffe, vice president of Sentry Management St. Louis and a member of Temple Emanuel. Rob Kiem, vice president of Association Management, heads the new team.

September’s Newsmakers saluted the one Jewish lawyer per practice area in the St. Louis region who was honored as a “2021 Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers in America. This month Newsmakers congratulates area Jewish lawyers who have been chosen for inclusion in the 2021 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” publication, with the practice area they are being cited for and their synagogue when applicable, include :

• From Riezman Berger: Richard Tishler (Business Organizations — including LLCs and Partnerships) and Mark Temkin (Mergers and Acquisition Law. Tishler attends Shaare Emeth.

• From Armstrong Teasdale LLP: Robert Kaiser (Employment Law-Management, Labor Law-Management, Litigation –Labor and Employment), Nusach Hari B’nai Zion; Michael Kass (Employment Law-Management, Labor Law-Management), Agudas Israel of St. Louis; Saraann Parker (Technology Law), Shaare Emeth and Daniel Wofsey (Real Estate Law), CRC.

• From Capes Sokol: Aaron E. Schwartz (Commercial Litigation), Kol Rinah; Michelle F. Schwerin (Tax, Criminal Defense -White-Collar), Shaare Emeth; Sanford J. Boxerman (Criminal Defense-White-Collar, Litigation and Controversy – Tax), Kol Rinah; Michael A. Kahn (Copyright Law, Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television, Entertainment Law – Music, First Amendment Law, Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Media Law), CRC; David V. Capes (Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Litigation and Controversy – Tax; Tax Law); Jeffrey A. Cohen (Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships] – Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law; Mark E. Goodman (Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs); Gary R. Sarachan (Commercial Litigation).

• From Shands, Elbert, Gianoulakis & Giljum, LLP: Charles S. Elbert (Employment Law-Management, Labor Law-Management, Labor & Employment). He attends Temple Israel.

• From Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal, PC: Alan E. Freed (Collaborative Law: Family Law, Family Law, Family Law Mediation and Mediation), CRC; Thomas M. Blumenthal (Arbitration, Mediation); Alisse C. Camazine (Family Law), CRC and Bruce E. Friedman (Family Law).

• From Growe Eisen Karlen Eilerts: Gary A. Growe (Personal Injury-Plaintiff); Mathew G. Eilerts (Family Law) and Richard J. Eisen (Family Law).