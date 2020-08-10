Nick Cannon will appear Monday on the American Jewish Committee online program, AJC Advocacy Anywhere, for a “candid conversation about antisemitism, racism and Black-Jewish relations,” according to a news release.
The live, one-hour program will take place at 1 p.m. (CST) on Monday, Aug. 10. The online discussion is open to the public, but registration is required at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YgBt0jezTPyqz63lOOlHIw.
The program will be recorded and can be viewed after the event at www.ajc.org/advocacyanywhere.
The conversation with Cannon will be moderated by Rabbi Noam Marans, AJC Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations, who has met with the TV host and anchor in recent weeks.
Cannon was criticized last month after he expressed anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast. ViacomCBS severed its longstanding relationship with Cannon. After widespread condemnation, Cannon expressed interest in learning more about anti-Semitism and how to overcome it.
Cannon has apologized, tweeting that his comments "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people, and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words camerom."