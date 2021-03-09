This story originally appeared on Kveller, 70 Faces Media’s Jewish parenting site.
I don’t know about you, but I breathe a huge sigh of relief every time one of my heroes gets a Covid-19 vaccine. I broke out into a little dance when I found out Judy Blume got her second shot this Valentine’s Day, and, like the rest of the country, I was happy beyond belief to watch Dolly Patron get her shot in a sparkly DIY cold shoulder top.
So, naturally, I got the thrill of a lifetime when I watched Jewish icon Carole King get her Covid shot this Monday. And judging by the video evidence of it, the singer-songwriter was pretty thrilled herself! The 79-year-old, who is responsible for pretty much all of our favorite tunes, posted a video this morning of her receiving the vaccine, and her excitement was palpable. You could hear it in her voice and see it in her smiling eyes, even as her mouth and nose were covered with a very appropriate mask decorated with musical notes.
“I’m getting my vaccine!” King happily exclaims as the needle quickly and efficiently went into her arm.
“I just got my vaccine, she’s so good!” King instantly adds, complimenting the medical professional administering the shot (who herself couldn’t help but let out a little “woo hoo!”).
#vaccinated #VaccinesSaveLives #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/z0yBVsidt4— Carole King (@Carole_King) March 8, 2021
But this short little clip is just the tip of this joyful iceberg. Inspired by Parton — who reworked the opening verse from her hit “Jolene” into a little ditty called “Vaccine” in time for her inoculation — King also rejiggered some of the lyrics of her hit song “It’s Too Late” to fit the momentous occasion.
“It’s not too late, baby, it’s not too late,” King sings in a short video from her home, by the piano, still wearing the same lovely scarf she wore on her medical appointment. “And you really are gonna make it.”
“When it’s your turn — just take it,” King urges her fans, finishing with, “Don’t be too late, baby, don’t hesitate.”
Thank you @dollyparton for inspiring me to record my own vaccination song. #covidvacccine #ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇssᴀᴠᴇʟɪᴠᴇs pic.twitter.com/h2BxnF2NQP— Carole King (@Carole_King) March 8, 2021