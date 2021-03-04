In the 1982 film, "My Favorite Year," the lead character, Bengie Stone, a Jewish comedy writer who worked on a fictional version of Sid Caesar's "Your Show of Show's" is on a date, and trying to explain to his non-Jewish date, that "Jews know three things, suffering, where to find great Chinese food, and funny."
That line is sort a punchline within a sterotype that so many of the great early comedians through present day are Jewish. Well, I guess we like to laugh and make people laugh. What's wrong with that?
And that sentiment is alive and well, and celebrated daily on the website Jewish Humor Central. Each day, the masterminds at this website send out a daily email, reminding us all to remember to laugh, at least once a day.
On Thursday's the site publishes, their Throwback Thursday, which features a funny clip from the past. Check it out here on The Jewish Light every Thursday, or visit their site to sign up for their daily newsletter.
Today's Chuckle
Today, a trip back to the 1950s and another episode of The Hickenloopers on Your Show of Shows.
Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca starred in many hilarious sketches featuring the married couple Doris and Charlie Hickenlooper. In this sketch, Sid Caesar plays a husband who picks up a Chinese dinner on the way home from work, unaware that his wife has spent the whole day in the kitchen cooking a steak dinner for them.
Carl Reiner joins in the fun as their neighbor, who performs some impressive sleight-of-mouth with Chinese food.