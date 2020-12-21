(JTA) — Gal Gadot may act in American blockbusters these days, but she’s still an Israeli through and through. So there are some quintessential foods she has never tried.
Jimmy Fallon took advantage of this fact for a tasty segment with the “Wonder Woman” actress on his late night show Monday night. Gadot tried egg nog and Taco Bell for the first time — and in response, Fallon tried two Jewish delicacies on camera: a sufganiya, or the jelly donut popular during Hanukkah, and gefilte fish.
Fallon is very intimidated by the fish ball’s packaging, and even gets a trash can ready in case he feels sick, but in the end there’s a twist.
Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” film debuts in theaters on Christmas, but due to the pandemic, it’s also premiering on HBO Max on the same day.
(It’s not the first time that Gadot tried a new food on Fallon’s show — she tried a Reese’s peanut butter cup back in 2017.)
Watch the full clip here.