We know you’re probably bummed that there aren’t the usual big, indoor Purim carnivals happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean you can’t spin a grogger, eat some hamantaschen and watch some of the funniest Jewish comedians tell the story of Purim.
On Monday, Feb. 22 (three days before the start of the actual holiday), the Met Council, a Jewish nonprofit that aims to help people in New York who live in poverty, is hosting Purim Funny Story, a livestream event featuring Howie Mandel, Bob Saget, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Ross, and Susie Essman, among others.
Purim features the traditions of mishloach manot, giving food and drink, and matanot l'evyonim, providing charitable contributions, to those in need. The Met Council encourages attendees to donate.
“Especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, isolation, and food insufficiency have skyrocketed, and Met Council has met the need,” the organization states on the event page. “Help us make it feel like Purim year-round for our clients by supporting our front-line efforts.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.purimfunnystory.com.