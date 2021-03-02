Sometimes, great television can be hard to find. Take the critically-acclaimed television series, "The Attache," which debuted last year on Starz Play, which is the streaming service for the cable channel. Most people don't have that app, and don't wish to buy it just for a single show. Thankfully, Acorn TV is picking it up and making it more accessible.
An affiliate of the AMC Network (popular for classics such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead"), Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in British and International television. Basically, a few less searches here than on Starz, and packed with similar-themed programming. They carry no commercials, and The Hollywood Reporter recently called them a "glorious streaming service, an essential must-have" for fans of mysteries, dramas, and comedies spiced with international flavors. If you liked "Fauda" on Netflix, you'll love pretty much everything Acorn TV has to offer.
What is "The Attache" about? It follows a family who uproot their lives in a big move to Paris, right when a big terrorist attack occurs. The husband feels like an alien in a new place, unsure of how to find his way. But the wife fits in perfectly, enhancing her career and learning the language in a heartbeat. This strikes me personally, because back in 2014, my family moved to a small town in Arkansas, which is so different from the city life of St. Louis, Missouri. I found myself in a deep depression and used writing to suture my homesick wounds. So this will be right up my alley.
Along with Izzy, Acorn TV aims to make your entertainment search less complicated while also giving you new entries every week to watch. Once you are done with the ten episodes of "The Attache," you can move onto another mystery series or drama. It's all right there.
Check out their Facebook and Twitter pages for updates on content. Other than that, find a comfy couch, a trustworthy blanket, and click play.