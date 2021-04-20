Jack Black has always been that one actor you hoped was Jewish, wished he was Jewish, and then when you learned that he really was, you couldn't believe he was Jewish.
This week, the 51-year-old actor and musician began trending on Twitter, and we wanted to know what was going on? Well, it doesn't take long to track a trend these days, so here is what we can report.
On Sunday morning, writer Hamish Steele sent out a tweet that went viral. In the tweet, he shared a video of Black in School of Rock, writing, “This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line.”
In the scene, Dewey Finn, played by Black, is a hard rocking guitarist who lies to take his roomates job as a a substitute teacher position at a very proper private school. Black is seen telliing his student, singer Tamika (Maryam Hassan), who is self-conscious about being fat, that “you’ve got something everyone wants,” which is her talent. “You know who else has a weight issue? Me. But once I get up on stage, start doing my thing, people worship me!! Because I’m sexy! And chubby, man.”
And soon enough, the Tweet and the message it relays, went viral. As trending tweets go, people praised Jack Black, discussed his movies, both best and worst, and everyone basically was a-swoon for Black.
Emily Burack, of HeyAlma.com wrote, "Feelings around fatphobia and the desirability of Jack Black also reemerged, with many linking to a Jezebel article by Emily Alford, headlined, “It Is Completely Normal to Want to Bone Jack Black, Yet We Do Not Speak of It.”
