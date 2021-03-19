In 2017's "Justice League," Ezra Miller's Barry Allen described himself as "a long-haired, very attractive Jewish boy."
Now, comic book nerds will tell you in less than 30 seconds that the beloved comic book hero who moves quicker than most is not in fact Jewish; it's something Miller added that day on set, a trait that actors can do to crawl deeper inside the character. While the blockbuster movie was a bust with critics and audiences alike, fans wanted more of Miller's unlikely hero. This weekend, via HBO Max and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," they're getting it.
After all, Miller was a solid choice to play Allen, a young man who has daddy issues of his own and lives alone in a part of the city where freaks aren't seen as problems. Freaks as in super-powered beings living among ordinary people, which is where audiences find him in the new, updated cut of the hero team-up film. But what about his powers? Why does it feel like a thunderstorm is taking place as he changes into Flash mode?
My wife asked a particularly interesting question about Allen's powers, specifically: Why lightning is conducted as he uses his speed force? It's not just being fast, which Miller corrects Wayne in saying that is a very simplified way to describe his abilities. Allen is able to slow down time as he moves, making things transpire slower. By altering the physics and slowing things down to a crawl, he is breaking the sound barrier and thus traveling in a very unsafe manner, so he uses the lightning to protect him and whoever he is saving. After all, his suit is made with the same material that protects a space shuttle upon reentry.
Thankfully, when he's not messing with time and space, Miller brings a decent amount of levity to a movie that can feel overly morose and painfully serious at times. While the new version doesn't try to administer every actor with a Marvel wise-crack, Barry does make things interesting and light. An example of this shows up an hour into the four-hour (pack a lunch before you hit the couch) run time.
Before he is recruited by Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne to prevent the end of the world, Allen is seen at a pet shop applying for a job. As the interview hits a standstill, he suddenly zips outside the building to pull a pretty girl out of a flipping car, locking eyes with her while saving her life. Also, Barry grabs some flying hot dogs out of mid-air, since the truck driver bashed into that stand as well. Safely returning to the pet shop before the owner can notice, he is cuddling puppies and feeding them pieces of hot dogs.
Hero, diligent dog care specialist and hopeless romantic all in one. Miller, who proudly identifies as Jewish and considers himself "spiritual," is just a regular-looking fella with no plans to save the world -- but since he doesn't have friends, why not?
Fun Fact: Even though he identifies as Jewish, technically Miller is not due to the fact that his mother isn't Jewish. His dad is Jewish.
Later on in the film, after a meeting with Commissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons) with all the heroes, Allen is the only one left standing after Batman, Wonder Woman (Israel’s Gal Gadot), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) disappear. "Oh, that was rude," Barry says before disappearing even faster due to his superpower. During a late battle with an adversary, it's the Flash who helps his teammates all the while being petrified of the demon-like aliens flying around him. If you can relate to any of the Justice League, Barry is the one you probably will identify with the most.
In the coming years, a solo Allen adventure is on the way. "The Flash," at least according to the cinema bible, IMDB, is slated for a Nov. 2022 release. Affleck is attached to co-star as well, which will be the first and final appearance for his Batman.
If you want to check out Miller in other films before you watch him use lightning in unkempt ways, see him thrive in the 2012 gem, "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." That is where I first witnessed the sense of humor and compassion of the 28-year-old's talent. Once you watch that, you will see why a big studio cast him as Barry Allen.