Natalie Portman continues to busy this year. HBO has announced the 39-year-old Israeli-born actress will star in an upcoming film, The Days of Abandonement. Portman will star a woman who must put her life back together after her husband suddenly ends their marriage.
Portman will not only star in the film, but will executive produce the feature, which has been adapted from Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel by writer-director Maggie Betts.
Portman's characther Tess, is woman who abandoned her own dreams for a stable home life, and is sadly rewarded by being abandoned by her husband, throwing her world into disarray.
Accorging to HBO, The Days of Abandonment explores a woman in crisis, who must struggle to understand motherhood and female identity while experiencing the darkest moments of her life.
Portman is also to appear in an upcoming television series Lady In The Lake, alongside Lupita Nyong’o, while the Academy Award-winning actress will also return to the big screen as romantic interest Jane Foster in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, scheduled for release next year.