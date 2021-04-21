Are you a parent of a gamer? Are you a gamer? These days, everyone seems to be gaming, so no matter where you fall on the "gaming spectrum," here's some potentially valuable news for you.
CNET is reporting that the popular Xbox Series X is currently available at at GameStop.com right now.
"The site is experiencing some glitches, but we found it working after repeated tries," wrote CNET Executive Editor John Falcone. "The availability makes good on the earlier pledge from GameStop's Twitter feed that a "sizable drop of Xbox Series X consoles" would become available this morning.
Xbox Series X is Microsoft's current top gaming console, and according to Falcone, "very difficult to find."
The "catch," says Falcone, is that these consoles will be bought through the Xbox All Access program which means you are not buying the console outright, but rather a subscription service for #35.00 per month over a 24 month period, (subject to credit approval.) More info: Xbox All Access here.
Your subscription also gives you full access to a buffet like menu of "all you can play" games including popular titles like Outriders, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K1, all the Battlefields and dozens of others, with more added all the time. See how Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold compare.