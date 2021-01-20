It’s fair to say that many of us miss the experience of seeing a movie on the big screen, and while many do have “big” screens at home, we’re talking about the “big-big” screens at the movie theater. The pandemic may have taken away that experience, but it hasn’t taken away our ability to enjoy films.
The film, "Six Minutes to Midnight" was supposed to be released last year. But due to COVID-19, the film is expected to be released this spring, but the St. Louis Jewish Film Festival is making it possible to see the film, starring Oscar winning actress Dame Judy Dench, next month.
The film takes place in the summer of 1939 and is based on actual events. Along with Dench, the film stars James D’Arcy (Broadchurch), Jim Broadbent (War and Peace), and Eddie Izzard (Victoria & Abdul).
Originally due for release earlier this year, the movie is directed by Andy Goddard, who helmed several episode of Downton Abbey.
The film is tells the story of Influential families in Nazi Germany who have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist.
A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.
You can preorder tickets now to watch this film anytime between Feb. 17 through Feb. 24 by visiting here. This special screening requires separate purchase and is not included in any festival or sponsor passes.
For more information contact Diane Maier 314-442-3190.