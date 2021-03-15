Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her businessman husband Joshua Kushner have big news: The Jewish couple are now parents. Mazel tov!
Kushner, 35 — an entrepreneur and the younger brother of former presidential adviser Jared — announced the arrival of their baby on Sunday, March 14, writing, “welcome to the world .
” So cute!"
(While the couple did not share the sex nor the name of the baby in the announcement, if the new parents are in need for some Jewish baby name inspo, might we suggest Kveller’s Jewish Baby Name Finder as the perfect place to start?
Kloss, 28, announced the pregnancy to People magazine in October 2020. She later showed off her baby bump on Instagram in December, with the hopeful caption: “May the lessons of 2020 guide us through the coming year. Here’s to new beginnings in 2021.
The supermodel converted to Judaism in 2018 before marrying Kushner, who is a co-founder of Oscar, a health insurance company. Kloss told British Vogue that her conversion process was very meaningful: “It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly.” The couple tied the knot in 2018 and they have been together for more than eight years. (This relationship timeline over at our partner site, Alma, will tell you all you need to know about the Jewish couple!)
We are so excited for all the happy times to come, and we wish all the best to Kloss and Kushner and their growing family. Mazel tov!