You have four days to accept outstanding Israeli content: are you in or out?
If there's one thing you can say about Israeli filmmaking, it's that they offer a wide array of entertainment. The good news is you can find that entire catalog over at Izzy, aka Hello Israel TV. Part of a New Year's Special that ends right as February does, an easy-to-set-up subscription with English subtitles and worldwide availability comes your way with a 25% discounted price.
Imagine a website that has the classics such as "Iron Dome" and "Sustainable Nation." There's also "Uzzi," "Lost and Found," and "The Legacy." You don't just get television shows or movies from years ago or just this past season; you get both. Documentaries are also included. A recent subscriber had this to say: "Super loving Izzy-thank goodness it's come along. I was so hungry for a streaming service full of Israeli-themed or based content. It's brilliant," Liana L. said.
The virtues are as endless as their collection of films. You can use Izzy on any device, and as much as you want. This website never shuts its doors. You can also watch anything whenever is suitable for you. Whether viewing live or downloading for the weekend road trip, this service has it covered.
As a new consumer of Israeli-themed content, I am all for something as accessible as Izzy. Call it the Eastern Yiddash Netflix. If that form of entertainment is constantly up your alley, this is the place to go. Scrolling the list of posters on their homepage soaked up an easy hour, and I now have a list of films to watch. Movies that I had previously heard very little about-even as a Broadcast Film Critics member-are now at my service with a few clicks. I'm sorry, Martin Scorsese. This is the way of the future. People want content, not lectures. Jon Favreau gets it and then some.
Sign up and see for yourself how limitless the Israeli-themed content really is.