Arugula Salad with Roasted Beets, Red Onions, Walnuts and Goat Cheese

INGREDIENTS
Beets:
- 4 large beets, red, gold or a combination, stems removed and beets well rinsed
- 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1½ tsp. dried oregano
- Salt and pepper, for sprinkling beets
Pickled red onions:
- ¼ c. water
- ¼ c. red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp. honey
- ¾ tsp. coarse kosher salt
- 1 small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced
Vinaigrette:
- 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed orange juice
- 2 tsp. sherry vinegar (or red wine vinegar)
- 2 tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 1 small shallot, peeled and minced
- 2 tsp. honey
- ½ c. extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
To assemble:
- 6-8 oz. fresh baby arugula, or a mix of baby salad greens
- 4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled
- ½ c. walnuts, toasted, cooled and coarsely chopped (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place beets into a baking pan just large enough to accommodate them. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with dried oregano and salt. Cover pan tightly with aluminum foil.
Roast beets for 45 minutes to one one hour or until tender when poked with a fork. Set pan on a cooling rack and let beets cool to the touch. When cool enough to handle, rub the skin off the beets with gloved hands or a paper towel. Cut beets into wedges and place them back in the pan; set aside to cool. Beets can be prepared two days in advance and kept refrigerated.
While beets roast, pickle the onions. Place sliced red onions in a heatproof small jar; set aside. Combine water, vinegar, honey and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a light boil, stirring to dissolve honey. Carefully pour hot mixture over onions in jar and set aside to cool. These can be made ahead and refrigerated for three days.
To make vinaigrette, whisk together orange juice, sherry vinegar, white wine vinegar, honey and chopped shallots. Gradually whisk in olive oil until mixture emulsifies. Season vinaigrette with salt and pepper; reserve.
To assemble salad, place arugula onto a large platter and toss with half of the vinaigrette. Arrange beet slices decoratively on top of arugula. Evenly scatter goat cheese crumbles and chopped toasted walnuts over salad.
Drain onions and scatter them evenly over salad. Drizzle salad with some of the remaining vinaigrette, just enough to taste. Grind some fresh black pepper over salad and serve.
Makes 6-8 servings.