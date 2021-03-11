The Chabad centers in St. Louis are once again offering free Seder-to-Go kits for every Jewish household throughout the greater St. Louis area. This year, you can choose from six locations to pick up your kit.
“It’s been a challenging year for us all, so we’re excited to be doing this community service again and help make this year’s celebration that much more joyous for our community,” said Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis. “Last year, more than 600 Jewish households benefited from this service, and this year we’re preparing for even more.”
Collaborating with the organization’s five chapters in the region — the Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center in University City, Chabad on Campus, Chabad of Chesterfield, Chabad of the Central West End and the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County – the organization is offering the free kits, which includes the necessary items needed to host and lead a seder (everything but the brisket, that is). Among these items are:
- Handmade Shmurah Matzah
- Passover Wine/Grape Juice
- Seder Plate & Food Symbols
- Hebrew/English Annotated Haggadah
- Game for the Entire Family
The local effort is part of a global Passover campaign that began in 1954, when the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, launched the shmurah matzah initiative as part of an effort to create awareness and promote observance of the Passover holiday. Partnering with Chabad on this initiative is Schnucks and the Vaad Hoeir - Maot Chitim Fund.
Visit www.ShowMeChabad.com/Passover to receive your free seder-to-go kit and brush up on your seder-leading skills.