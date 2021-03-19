Chinese-Spiced Braised Brisket

Ingredients
- One 2¼ to 2 ½ lb. brisket
- 1½ tbsp. five spice powder
- Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp. olive oil, divided, plus more as needed
- 1 oz. fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
- 1 large yellow onion, peeled and sliced
- 5 garlic cloves, peeled and finely minced
- 4 c. beef stock or broth
- ½ c. kosher for Passover soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. honey
- ¼ c. packed light brown sugar
- 1 star anise or ¼ tsp. anise seed (available at most grocery stores or ethnic markets)
- 2 whole cloves
- 1 whole cinnamon stick
- 4 scallions, cut into 2-inch pieces
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Rub both sides of the brisket with five spice powder and season with coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper; set aside.
3. In a large Dutch oven, heat 1 tbsp. olive oil over medium-high heat. Add rubbed brisket to pan and sear until browned, about one minute. Turn brisket over and sear the second side. Transfer brisket to a plate; set aside.
4. Reduce heat under pot to medium-low. Add 1-2 tbsp. olive oil to Dutch oven (no need to clean it out). Add ginger, onion and garlic to the pan, sautéing until aromatic but not burned, about one to two minutes.
5. Add ½ c. of the stock to the mixture in the pot and turn heat up to medium high, all the while scraping the bottom of the pan to deglaze it.
6. Add brisket to pan, along with remaining ingredients and the additional 3½ c. beef stock. Bring mixture to a simmer, cover pot and place it in the preheated oven. Cook for about two hours and 45 minutes to three hours, or until meat is fork tender. Remove the lid and let brisket cool in the pan with the liquid.
7. Strain liquid of all the solids and pour the strained liquid over the brisket. Place brisket in a dish or container and cover tightly with foil paper or a lid. Refrigerate brisket overnight (or for up to two days).
8. One hour before serving, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Have an ovenproof serving or glass baking dish ready.
9. Slice brisket against the grain and arrange the slices in baking dish. Pour the liquid over the brisket, cover tightly with aluminum foil and heat for 30 to 40 minutes or until brisket is hot. Serve.
Makes 4-5 servings.