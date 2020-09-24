Cold Potato Leek Soup (Vichyssoise)

This soup is lovely simply garnished with snipped chives. However, I made a delicious herb puree – parsley, chives, garlic and olive oil – in a blender to swirl through the soup just before serving.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) unsalted butter
- 3 large leeks, dark green portion and stem end discarded, remaining portion well rinsed, patted dry and thinly sliced
- pinch of sugar
- 1 large yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 c. vegetable broth
- 2 tsp. coarse kosher salt (more to taste)
- 2 c. milk
- 1/3 c. heavy cream
- Freshly ground black or white pepper, for finishing
- Chopped fresh chives, for garnishing
DIRECTIONS:
- Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium-low heat. Add sliced leeks and onion; sauté 15 minutes. Sprinkle mixture with a pinch of sugar and continue sautéing until caramelized, 12-15 minutes more.
- Add sliced potatoes, broth and salt. Raise heat to medium-high and cook on a low boil for 30 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender. Remove pot from heat and let mixture cool for 10 minutes. Puree soup in a blender or with a handheld immersion blender.
- Place soup back into the pot, add milk and cream, stir and bring to a gentle boil. Remove from heat and taste, adding more salt as needed. Let soup cool to room temperature in the pot, then transfer to a lidded container and refrigerate until cold. Soup can be refrigerated for up to three days.
- Taste soup again, adding salt as needed. To serve, ladle soup into small bowls, wine or champagne glasses. Sprinkle lightly with pepper and garnish with minced chives.
- Makes 6-8 first course servings.