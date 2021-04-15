Jake Cohen, a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, accomplished
food writer and rockstar cookbook author is ready to share his secrets for his perfect Shavuot brunch.
Cohen will be hosting “Shavuot Cooking with Jake Cohen,” on Sunday, May
16th at 11 a.m. CST. You're invited to participate in what is sure to be a lively cooking demo featuring some of the delicious recipes from Cohen’s recently released cookbook, "Jew-Ish." You can register here for the event.
Cohen’s rising star in the culinary world comes in the wake of Jewish
culinary success stories, such as American-Israeli chef and James Beard
Award winner Alon Shaya, chef and millennial kosher author Chanie
Apfelbaum and Philadelphia-based acclaimed chef and James Beard
Award winner Michael Solomonov, all of whom are credited with
reinventing Jewish cooking for modern tables.
Cohen's cookbook has received high praise since its release in March of this
year, and is described as, “a wonderful celebration of identity,” by Michael
Solomonov, chef and co-owner of Zahav. “Jake's recipes are memorable,
packed with flavor, and filled with joy.”
More than simply a collection of recipes, "Jew-Ish" also contains tips for
celebrating Passover, Yom Kippur and Hanukkah, blended with personal
insights and a celebration of both he and his husband’s cultures. A love
story at its heart, Cohen hopes the book will serve as a jumping off point for
connecting with friends and family.
Participants will also learn about the JNF-USA’s Galilee Culinary Institute, a
state-of-the-art school that takes inspiration from the Israeli food scene.
JNFuture is a community of young philanthropists of Jewish National Fund,
ages 22-40, who share a commitment and passion for Israel.
For more information about Jewish National Fund, visit https://www.jnf.org/.
To learn more about the book and Cohen, visit www.wakeandjake.com.