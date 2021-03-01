(Israel21c) — Is there nothing tahini can’t do? If you know of this nutritious, nutty sesame paste only as a topping for felafel, our two favorite bakers from Tel Aviv are here to show you how it makes a plain chocolate cake pop with flavor.
Tel Aviv-based bakers Lee’at and Georgia infuse a classic chocolate cake with smooth, rich sesame paste for a Middle Eastern dessert treat.
Click on the video to watch them create this masterpiece and follow the recipe below. (We recommend that you tell your guests the cake is made with tahini in case anyone is allergic to sesame.)