How's your Monday going?
Here in beautiful South St. Louis, it's raining, and it's been raining all day. It's that kind of rain that won't go away, just kind of lingers and frankly if affects the mood of the entire day. Just sad and dreary.
But, this morning when it appeared that the day wasn't going to brighten up on its own, the beautiful boss of the house decided "rainy Monday was a chicken noodle soup day." And now, 5 hours later at 12:02 on the computer, I'm slurping up the juicy goodness of some of the best chicken noodle soup I've ever had.
Which made me think, I'll bet there are plenty of you out there with your own amazing chicken noodle soup recipes. So, let's share them, and get every one ready for the next rainy day. If you would like yours to be included in an upcoming article on CNS, or your variant of said soup, please send your recipe to me via email at jpalmer@thejewishlight.com.