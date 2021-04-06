Roasted Mixed Vegetables

This recipe uses only ground spices and, thus, it will not require a spice blender.Though there are specific vegetables included in the recipe, Sercarz says that any combination will work, so select the ones you like best. I used Brussels sprouts, beets, carrots, garlic, Yukon gold potatoes and fresh fennel. You will need about 5 pounds of raw vegetables cut into the same size so that they can cook in the same amount of time.
These vegetables can be served at any temperature and can be refrigerated for up to a week.
Ingredients:
Main Spice Blend:
1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. fennel seeds (10 grams)
2 tsp. sumac (7 grams)
½ tsp. pimento (smoked paprika) (2 grams)
½ tsp. Aleppo pepper (1 gram)
½ tsp. ground cinnamon, preferably Vietnamese (1 gram)
For the vegetables:
3 tbsp. sherry vinegar
5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil; more to taste
1 tsp. coarse kosher salt; more to taste
12 large Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
6 large radishes, scrubbed and quartered
6 large garlic cloves, peeled and left whole
5 baby beets, scrubbed, unpeeled and quartered
5 baby turnips, scrubbed and cut into half-inch wedges
3 medium carrots, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks
3 large shallots, trimmed and cut into half-inch wedges
1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed, quartered lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1-inch thick slices
1 large celery root, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees with racks positioned in the upper and lower third of the oven. Line two large baking sheets with foil paper; set aside.
2. Mix all the spices together in a small bowl. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the vinegar, oil and 1 tsp. salt; mix well. Add all the vegetables and toss them to evenly coat with spice mixture.
3. Divide the vegetables between the two prepared pans and spread them out in single layer. Roast for 30 minutes, then stir and rotate pans on racks, and turn them front to back. Continue roasting for an additional 15-30 minutes, or until tender.
4. To serve, drizzle with additional oil and taste, adding more salt as needed.
Makes 8-12 servings.