Seared salmon 

Ingredients:
Main Spice Blend:
2½ tsp. coriander seeds (5 grams)
1½ tsp. fennel seeds (3 grams)
¾ tsp. Muntok white peppercorns (I used the white peppercorns I had) (2 grams)
½ tsp. caraway seeds (2 grams)
1 tbsp. plus ¾ tsp. dried onion slices (I used dried onion flakes) (5 grams)
Salmon:
4 1-inch thick, skin-on salmon fillets (about 7 oz. each)
1½-2 tsp. coarse kosher salt
3-4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, for the skillet
1 lemon cut into eight wedges
Directions:
1. Finely grind all the spices together; transfer to a small dish and set aside.
2. Place the salmon onto a large plate or a baking pan. Sprinkle the salmon over front, sides and back with the salt. Follow in the same way with the spice blend. Press lightly on the spices so they stick.
3. Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat with 3 tbsp. oil. When oil begins to shimmer, add the salmon pieces, skin side down. After about five minutes, or until the skin side of the salmon had browned, carefully turn the salmon over, arrange the lemon wedges between and around the salmon pieces. Continue searing the salmon and the lemon wedges for about another five minutes, flipping the lemon wedges so that all side get charred and checking the salmon with a metal cake tester or thin-bladed knife. When the knife goes in with a little resistance, remove the pan from the heat.
4. Arrange the salmon pieces on a serving platter or on individual plates, skin side up. Drizzle any remaining pan juices over the salmon and accompany each serving with two of the seared lemon wedges for guests to squeeze over their salmon.
Makes 4 servings.