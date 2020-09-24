Spiced Honey Biscotti

INGREDIENTS
Biscotti:
- 3 c. plus 2 tbsp. unbleached all-purpose flour
- ½ c. packed dark brown sugar
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. ground cloves
- ¼ tsp. allspice
- ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ⅛ tsp. coarse kosher salt
- ½ c. canola or vegetable oil
- ½ c. honey
- ¼ tsp. espresso powder diluted in ¼ c. warm water (or ¼ c. brewed coffee)
- 2 large eggs
For finishing:
- 1 egg whisked with 1 tsp. water and a pinch of salt
- 1 tbsp. turbinado or sanding sugar
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees with an oven rack set into the center position. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
Into a large bowl, sift together flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, baking powder and salt; set aside.
In a 2 cup glass measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together oil, honey, espresso mixture and eggs.
Make a well in the large bowl of dry ingredients and pour the liquid mixture into the center. Using a wooden spoon or a rubber spatula, gradually stir dry ingredients into liquid mixture, making sure that all the dry ingredients are evenly moistened. Do not overmix!
Using a large spoon, drop batter onto prepared baking sheet to form two 12-inch-long, side by side logs.
In a small bowl, whisk together egg, water and salt. Brush this mixture over the top and sides of the logs. Sprinkle the tops evenly with sugar. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 30-35 minutes. Set baking sheet on a cooling rack and let logs cool on pan for five minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees.
Carefully lift each log to a cutting board and slice crosswise, at an angle, into 1-to-1¼-inch slices. Place slices on their sides back in the parchment parchment-lined pan and set pan back in oven for 10 minutes. Turn slices over so that other side is exposed. Bake for an additional 10 minutes.
Transfer biscotti from the pan to a cooling rack; let cool completely before serving.
Once completely cooled, store biscotti in an air-tight tin or freeze them in a freezer bag for 3-4 months.
Makes 24-28 biscotti.