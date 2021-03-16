Chocolate Chip Bars
(Adapted from “The Holiday Kosher Baker,” Paula Shoyer)
Kids can easily help with this one-bowl recipe, and it makes a great seder dessert.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups (400g) sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup (240ml) vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 3 ¼ cups (390g) ground almonds
- ¼ cup (40g) potato starch
- 1 cup (180g) mini-chocolate chips (or regular size if you can’t find mini ones)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375*F. Line the bottom and sides of a 9x13inch pan with parchment paper, long enough to hang over the long sides of the pan. Spray the parchment lightly with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Add the ground almonds and potato starch, mix well. Add the chocolate chips and mix until just combined.
3. Pour mixture into the prepared pan, spreading the top evenly with a knife or spatula.
4. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the edges are just beginning to brown and the center is set. Let cool in the pan for a few minutes, then use the parchment overhang to lift out of the pan and set on a cooling rack. Cool completely, and then cut into bars or squares.
Cinnamon-Apple Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
These breakfast bowls are sweet but healthy, and kids can have fun topping theirs however they want.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 apples, diced
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Toppings
- Milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- Raisins
- Chopped dates
- Nut butter
- Chopped pecans or walnuts
- Pumpkin seeds
Directions:
1. Cook the quinoa according to package directions (can be done ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use)
2. Melt butter in a large, non-stick skillet. Stir in brown sugar, then add diced apple. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are soft and start to caramelize a bit.
3. Divide quinoa into 4 bowls (if made ahead, rewarm in the microwave first). Top with cinnamon apple mixture.
4. Add a splash of milk, and then each person can add whatever toppings they want to customize their own bowl.
(Serves 4)