Follow the St. Louis Jewish Light on Instagram
We are participating in “March Madness” for the first time ever. No, The St. Louis Jewish Light is not becoming a college basketball site; we’re making our own March Madness tournament. What is the best Jewish food?
We ranked 32 foods, from bagels (our no. 1 seed) to hamantaschen (no. 13) to gefilte fish (no. 30).
In a series of matchups over the next week and a half on our Instagram stories, followers will get to vote on their favorite Jewish food. Round one includes tough choices which include: Pickles or hummus? Falafel or cholent? Babka or honey cakes? Will chopped liver upset latkes?
Here's how to play along.
The match ups will appear in our Instagram Story Thursday's through Sunday's through the tournement. Simply click on food you choose, and we'll tally the votes to determine with of the entries moves to the next round.
In the end, we'll crown this year's Top Jewish Food champion.
This idea originally appeared on Nosher, 70 Faces Media’s Jewish food site.