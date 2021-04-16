A new mass COVID-19 vaccination site is gearing up to open April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a Reform temple in Creve Coeur.
Today, Congregation Shaare Emeth announced it was teaming up the St. Louis County Health Department, and the Creve Coeur fire and police departments to serve as a site for vaccinating hundreds of people with the Pfizer vaccine.
"We are also promoting this vaccine clinic to other faith communities in our area," wrote Rabbi Jim Bennett in an email to the congregation. "Jewish tradition commands us to not stand idly by when our neighbors’ lives are at stake, and we recognize that ultimately, none of us are safe until all of us are safe."
The Shaare Emeth vaccination site is accepting appointments for anyone, 16-years-old or older needing a first dose. Second dose appointments will be scheduled while participants are on-site for their first dose. People who have already received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should not schedule an appointment at Shaare Emeth — this event is for first doses of vaccine only.
Shaare Emeth is located at 11645 Ladue Road in Creve Coeur, at the corner of Ladue and Ballas roads.
Click here to register. The vaccination event is open to the community. Participants do not need to be members of Shaare Emeth to sign up.