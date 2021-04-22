This week in Israeli history

April 22, 1948 — Haganah Seizes Haifa
The Haganah executes a three-pronged attack to secure control of all of Haifa except for the port, which the British hold, amid the violence ahead of the Israeli Declaration of Independence three weeks later. Up to half the city’s Arab population of 65,000 flees before the fighting, and an additional 30,000 leave during the battle and its immediate aftermath, leaving only about 4,000 Arabs in what was an ethnically mixed city of 135,000 people.
April 23, 1943 — Warsaw Ghetto Commander Sends Last Dispatch
Mordechai Anielewicz, the commander of the Jewish Fighting Organization (ZOB) in the Warsaw Ghetto, writes his final message from a bunker to recount the ghetto uprising that began April 19. “Jewish armed resistance and revenge are facts,” he writes to Yitzhak Zuckerman, who will read the letter at the Eichmann trial in 1961. “I have been witness to the magnificent, heroic fighting of Jewish men and women of battle.”
April 24, 1903 — East Africa Is Proposed for Jewish Homeland
In a meeting with Theodor Herzl, British Secretary of State for the Colonies Joseph Chamberlain proposes ta Jewish homeland in British colonial territory in East Africa. Known as the Uganda Proposal, the plan actually targets the Guas Ngishu plateau in Kenya. Herzl sees the idea as an interim step, not a substitute for the Land of Israel. The Sixth Zionist Congress in 1903 accepts the plan; the Seventh Zionist Congress in 1905 rejects it.
April 25, 1975 — Music Star Udi Davidi Is Born
Singer-songwriter Ehud “Udi” Davidi, who raises sheep in the Judean hills when he isn’t making music, is born. He grows up in Kedumim, a settlement in the northern West Bank. He releases his first album in 2004 and achieves star status with his fourth album, 2009’s “Good Spirit.” He is known for incorporating religious melodies and lyrics into his music and for being influenced by Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.
April 26, 1881 — Pogrom Hits Kiev
Anti-Jewish violence in the Russian Empire since the assassination of Czar Alexander II in March sweeps into Kiev after a fight breaks out. Rioters soon loot and destroy Jewish shops and homes. The first post-assassination pogrom occurred April 15 in Elisavetgrad (now Kirovohrad, Ukraine), and Kiev officials were warned to prepare for trouble. The police chief told Kiev’s Jews to protect themselves, and they were warned April 25 to stay inside.
April 27, 1955 — Uzi Is Unveiled During Parade
The Uzi submachine gun makes its public debut as an IDF weapon during a Yom Ha’Atzmaut parade. Named for its inventor, Uziel Gal, the Uzi was first used in the field two months earlier during Operation Black Arrow, a paratrooper raid on Egyptian forces in Gaza. Although Gal completed the prototype in 1950, and the IDF adopted the weapon in 1951, it does not receive extensive use until the Sinai campaign in 1956.
April 28, 1918 — AJC Weakly Endorses Balfour Declaration
Six months after the British government’s expression of support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine, the American Jewish Committee offers weak support for the Balfour Declaration. The AJC reflects the views during and after World War I of most American Jews, who either oppose or only vaguely support Zionism. The AJC backs Jewish immigration to Palestine for those who want to go but does not foresee an independent Jewish state.
