Upcoming family events in the St. Louis Jewish community

‘Escape from Egypt’ obstacle course at Kol Rinah
When/Where: March 29 through April 2 at Kol Rinah’s new building, 7701 Maryland Ave. in Clayton
In person/virtual? In person
RSVP required? No.
Description: A special obstacle course, set up outside, will take you on a journey from Egypt when we were slaves to the Promised Land of Israel. There is no need to sign up, just come at your convenience. Please be respectful of others and wear masks if you see another family there. Take pictures when you are there and share with family and friends! Contact Melissa Bellows for more information: melissa@kolrinahstl.org.
Mimouna program
When/Where: Sunday, April 4, from 12-1 p.m. at United Hebrew Congregation
In person/virtual? Virtual
RSVP required? Register here. Recipe will be emailed to those attending if you would like to cook with us or just follow along and try it yourself later.
Description: Moroccan Jews have long marked the end of Passover with a more established ritual, a raucous tradition known as Mimouna. Soon after sunset on the last night of the holiday, they indulge in the first leavened food since Passover began: moufleta, a pan-cooked cake smeared with butter and honey. Join Dana Koren, UH’s Shinshinit, and her family from Israel as they teach us how to make this delicious treat.
Taste of memories
When/Where: Sunday, April 11 at 5 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center
Virtual/in-person? Virtual
RSVP required? Register at jccstl.com/memories
Description: Taste of memories was created to connect the Jewish community, all over the world, to Yom Hazikaron (Israel’s Memorial Day) in a special way. The program includes a virtual cooking workshop where participants cook while hearing stories of a fallen soldier, and the special meaning of the dish. The first 50 families to RSVP will receive the meal ingredients for free.
Rock out with St. Louis and celebrate Israel at 73
When/Where? Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.
Virtual/In person? At the Virtual J
RSVP required? Register at community.jccstl.org
Description: Grab your family and gather around the TV for a virtual all-star concert in celebration of Yom Ha’Atzmaut. Performers include Rick Recht, Nefesh Mountain, David Broza, Rabbi Josh Warshawsky, Rabbi Lisa Silverstein, Chava Mirel, Laurie Akers, Shimon Smith and Josh Nelson.
Celebrate Israel at 73: Community-wide drive-thru Yom Ha’Atzmaut celebration
When/Where? Thursday, April 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center’s Staenberg Family Complex near Creve Coeur
Virtual/In person? In person, in car
RSVP required? No
Description: Decorate your car for Yom Ha’Atzmaut! Prizes for best decorations as well as games for children. First 100 cars receive a special gift bag. Israeli concert with music from the Idan Raichel Project, Sarit Hadad, Rami Kleinstein and T-Slam. The event is being planned by numerous Jewish congregations and organizations, including St. Louis Chapter of the Israeli American Council, the Jewish Community Center, St. Louis Friends of Israel and Jewish Federation of St. Louis.
Emerson Dinoroarus opens at the Zoo
When/Where? April 17 (through Oct. 31) at the St. Louis Zoo
Virtual/In person? In person
RSVP required? No
Description: This engaging attraction (in the former children’s zoo area) for all ages features 16 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs. The cost is $5.95/ticket with advanced zoo reservation (free for zoo members). Visit www.stlzoo.org/visit/zoo-reservations
Kol Rinah Night “Out” with A&R Workshop Olivette
When/Where? Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m.
Virtual/In person? Virtual
RSVP required? Yes. Contact Melissa Bellows with questions at melissa@kolrinahstl.org
Description: After the kids are in bed, enjoy some wine, chocolate and schmoozing while creating your own beautiful wood tray. Use it as a challah tray, a cheese board, or anything you'd like.