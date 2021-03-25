Six13, a six-man Jewish a cappella band, has released their newest song for Passover, "The Red Sea Shanty: A Pirate Passover."
The song builds on the recent TikTok sea shanty craze and also includes mashups of "What Shall We Do with the Middle Matzah" ("What Do We Do with a Drunken Sailor") and "Egyptian Nile" ("Gilligan's Island").
Featured prominently with bass vocals is Lior Melnick, a Creve Coeur native, alum of Solomon Schechter Day School (now the Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School) and member of Traditional Congregation.
Now a transportation engineer living and working in New York City, Melnick, 30, auditioned for and was accepted into the 15-year-old Six13, which he has admired since he was in high school. In 2018, the Jewish Light interviewed Melnick about his involvement with the group. You can read that story here.
According to the band’s website, Six13 is anchored by a strong Jewish identity, fueled by soulful harmonies, intricate arrangements and their signature dynamic, full-band-like sound, and driven by a mission to connect Jews around the world with their heritage through music. For more information about the group, visit https://www.six13.com/