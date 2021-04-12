Luftmensch
Luftmensch: Literally, “air person”.
Someone whose head is in the clouds, usually concerned with intellectual or artistic pursuits while being oblivious to and out of touch with this-worldly concerns like earning a living. Usually refers to a male for historical/sociological reasons.
Eg.- My husband is such a luftmensch. Even though our electricity was disconnected he just studies by candle-light!
Rabbi Ben Newman is the founder and spiritual leader of Shtiebel a new paradigm Jewish community in the Rivertowns of Westchester, NY. He is also the author of several children's books. Learn more here.