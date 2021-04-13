Interview moderated by Lory Cooper, Manager-Volunteers and Tours for the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum
Presented in partnership with the St. Louis Jewish Book Festival and the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum
One of the most important stories of World War II, Judy Batalion, the granddaughter of Polish Holocaust survivors, shares the extraordinary accomplishments of brave Jewish women who became resistance fighters. Witnesses to the brutal murder of their families and neighbors and the violent destruction of their communities, these unknown women—some still in their teens—helped transform the Jewish youth groups into resistance cells to fight the Nazis. With courage, guile, and nerves of steel, these “ghetto girls” served as couriers, armed fighters, intelligence agents, and saboteurs. “The Light of Days” is an unforgettable true tale of war, the fight for freedom, female friendship, and survival in the face of staggering odds.
The interview will be available starting at 7:00 p.m., April 19. The event will be broadcast simultaneously on Facebook and on the Higher Education Channel at Spectrum 989 and AT&T U-verse 99. It will then be archived for later view at hecmedia.org.