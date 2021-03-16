Getting started:

  • Get referrals from other parents, your own doctors and social media groups
  • Call pediatric offices to make sure they take your insurance
  • Google candidates’ names and see what you can learn (education, background, etc.)
  • Set up interviews with top two or three choices 

The interview:

  • Make a list of questions in advance
  • Take notes on the answers
  • Get a feel for the doctor – do you “click?”  Are your philosophies similar?  Are you comfortable with this person?

Common questions:

  • What are the office hours and doctor’s hours?
  • Is it difficult to get same-day appointments for sick patients?
  • Who returns your calls and questions -- the pediatrician, a nurse or nurse practitioner?
  • How are after-hours calls handled -- by your doctor, an on-call doctor or a nurse hotline.
  • Philosophies on antibiotics, immunizations and child rearing.