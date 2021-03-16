Getting started:
- Get referrals from other parents, your own doctors and social media groups
- Call pediatric offices to make sure they take your insurance
- Google candidates’ names and see what you can learn (education, background, etc.)
- Set up interviews with top two or three choices
The interview:
- Make a list of questions in advance
- Take notes on the answers
- Get a feel for the doctor – do you “click?” Are your philosophies similar? Are you comfortable with this person?
Common questions:
- What are the office hours and doctor’s hours?
- Is it difficult to get same-day appointments for sick patients?
- Who returns your calls and questions -- the pediatrician, a nurse or nurse practitioner?
- How are after-hours calls handled -- by your doctor, an on-call doctor or a nurse hotline.
- Philosophies on antibiotics, immunizations and child rearing.